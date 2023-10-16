COE quota to increase for November 2023 to January 2024 period

A total of 12,774 Certificates of Entitlement (COE) will be issued for the November 2023 to January 2024 quota period. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – A total of 12,774 Certificates of Entitlement (COE) will be issued for the November 2023 to January 2024 quota period.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (13 October) that bidding under this quota, which saw a 13 per cent increase from 11,319 in the last quarter, will start on 6 November 2023.

All COE categories will see an increase in the new bidding period, with Categories A and C having the largest increase.

The quota for Category A – which includes cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp or electric vehicles (EV) up to 110kW – is up 4,967 from 4,085 or 22 per cent higher than the previous quarter. It is also 81 per cent higher than the same quarter last year.

LTA said that the increasing number is facilitated by bringing forward 1,570 guaranteed deregistrations of vehicles on 5-year renewal.

Meanwhile Category C – for goods vehicles and buses – the quota is moving up to 924 from 684, or 35 per cent higher than the previous quarter and 124 per cent higher than the same quarter last year.

Category B – which includes cars with engines above 1,600cc and EV above 110kW – quota for the new bidding period is 2,937, up from 2,816 in the previous quarter.

Motorcycles quota in Category D is set at 3,105, up from 2,957.

The new COE quota consists of 25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from October 2022 to September 2023 as well as a provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as of 31 December 2022.

Other components of the new quota also include adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles and redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A and Category B.

COE quota for Categories A, B and C are expected to continue to increase in 2024, said LTA, whilst the Category D quota in 2024 is expected to be comparable to 2023.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of February 2024 to April 2024 will be made in January 2024.

