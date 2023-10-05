Latest Singapore COE prices and bidding results (4 October)

Latest COE prices and bidding results in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Categories B and E continued to break new records, with Category E crossing the S$150,000 mark in the latest bidding exercise which closed on Wednesday (4 October).

In Category B – or cars above 1600cc and 130bhp as well as electric vehicles (EVs) higher than 110kW – prices touched a new record of S$146,002, surpassing its previous high of S$140,889 that was reached in the last bidding exercise. This is the fifth consecutive increase for this category.

For Category E – which can be used for all vehicle types except for motorcycles – premiums rose to S$152,000 from S$144,640 in the last bidding exercise, which was the previous high. This is the sixth consecutive increase for this category.

Category A, which includes cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp or electric vehicles (EV) up to 110kW, saw premiums drop to S$104,000 from S$105,000 set in the last tender, which was its all-time high.

For the commercial vehicles category or Category C, which includes buses and goods vehicles, COE premiums closed higher at S$85,900 from S$83,801 in the last tender.

The COE premium for motorcycles or Category D closed at S$10,856, up from S$10,700 which was set in the previous tender.

A total of 2,795 bids were received, with a quota of 2,010 COEs available for bidding. This is the first bidding exercise since the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced an additional 300 Category A COEs for the October bidding exercises. Each bidding exercise will see an additional 150 quotas for Category A.

A summary of the latest bidding results is as follows:

COE Category CAT A CAT B CAT C CAT D CAT E (OPEN) Quota Premium S$104,000 ▾ $1,000 S$146,002 ▴ $5,113 S$85,900 ▴ $2,099 S$10,856 ▴ $156 S$152,000 ▴ $7,360 Prevailing Quota Premium (PQP) S$99,617 (Oct) S$128,094 (Oct) S$82,636 (Oct) S$10,850 (Oct) - Quota 785 474 114 497 140 Bids Received 1,039 643 191 661 261

What is COE?

The COE gives the owner the right to register and use a vehicle in Singapore for 10 years. It can be obtained through an online open auction conducted twice a month. Bidding exercises usually start at 12pm on the first and third Monday of the month, and last for three working days. Each bidding will end at 4pm on Wednesday, if there is no public holiday in between.

The vehicle quota in each category will be announced before the start of each bidding exercise.

After 10 years, when the COE expires, an owner can choose to de-register the vehicle or renew the COE.

How is the COE quota counted?

Since 1 February 2023, the number of COEs available for bidding in the corresponding vehicle category in each quarter is the rolling average of the number of vehicles deregistered over the previous four quarters.

Will the COE price drop?

COE prices, of course, can drop – it is dependent on supply and demand.

Since 2017, the Land and Transport Authority has been freezing vehicle population growth and in October 2021 the authority announced that the 0 per cent growth rate will be maintained until 31 January 2025.

Singapore is one of the costliest places in the world to buy a car – in fact, in 2022, the Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2022, released by Swiss private bank Julius Baer, found Singapore cars were the most expensive globally.

