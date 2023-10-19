Tanglin Halt estate: 5,500 new flats to be offered as part of redevelopment plans

Up to 5,500 new flats will be offered in the Tanglin Halt estate. (PHOTO: Housing and Development Board)

SINGAPORE — Up to 5,500 new flats will be progressively offered in Tanglin Halt estate, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Thursday (19 October).

The upcoming new flats are part of plans to redevelop and transform Tanglin Halt estate, one of Singapore’s oldest public housing estates in Queenstown, into an attractive housing estate with new amenities that include a new development that integrates housing with a hawker centre, market and polyclinic all under one roof.

The plans were officially unveiled by Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat how announced at the HDB Professional Engagement and Knowledge-sharing (PEAK) Forum on Thursday (19 October).

The first public housing project, Tanglin Halt Cascadia, was recently launched in the October 2023 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise. In 2024, HDB expects to launch additional new flats as part of the new Tanglin Halt Integrated Development. HDB said that further details will be shared when ready.

Besides offering new and younger families the opportunity to live in Tanglin Halt, these housing developments will also introduce new commercial amenities as well as social and communal facilities in the estate, benefitting all residents in the surrounding Queenstown area, according to HDB.

New flats could be priced higher

Wong Siew Ying, Head of Research and Content at PropNex believes that the additional new flats will be launched under the PLH (Prime Location Public Housing) model, given its attractive location and convenience.

"We think the new flats at the Tanglin Halt integrated development should likely see warmer response when they are launched for sale, as buyers tend to be drawn to integrated developments," said Wong.

Wong added that it is "quite possible" that the future flats be priced slightly higher than the new flats at Tanglin Halt Cascadia, which were priced at a range of S$364,000 to S$509,000 for 3-room flats and S$537,000 to S$702,000 for 4-room flats, before grants.

"BTO launch prices will still be more affordable than prices in the resale market. For instance, the average resale prices of 3-room flats nearby in Commonwealth Drive and Tanglin Halt Road ranged from $600,000 to more than $640,000 for transactions done this year, while that of 4-room resale flats in the area ranged from $820,000 to about $940,000, according to resale data.

Vibrant and attractive

Tanglin Halt Integrated Development will be designed to incorporate elements of well-remembered spaces, including the open community atmosphere of the courtyard spaces of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre. (PHOTO: Housing and Development Board)

Tanglin Halt estate was identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014, the largest SERS exercise to date involving some 3,480 households. Residents were offered new flats in the nearby Dawson estate, and have since moved into their new home.

HDB stated that it will progressively redevelop Tanglin Halt to ensure that it stays "vibrant and attractive". The redevelopment plans will focus on introducing new amenities and facilities for existing and future residents.

The connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists between Commonwealth MRT Station and the Rail Corridor will be improved. Commonwealth Drive will also be realigned, with the existing road being transformed into a pedestrian-friendly zone equipped with dedicated cycling and pedestrian footpaths.

HDB said the new Tanglin Halt Integrated Development will be designed to incorporate elements of well-remembered spaces, including the iconic hexagonal shape of the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre, the barrel vault shape of the existing Tanglin Halt Market at Blk 48A Tanglin Halt Road, and the open community atmosphere of the courtyard spaces of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre.

Preserving greenery and heritage

The redevelopment plans also aim to retain and enhance as much of the existing greenery as possible, to enable residents to enjoy the benefits of living close to nature.

Tanglin Halt redevelopment plans aim to retain and enhance as much of the existing greenery and heritage, such as SIT blocks. (PHOTO: Housing and Development Board)

Along the segment of the Rail Corridor that runs along the edge of Tanglin Halt, landscaping and recreational facilities will be introduced. There will also be a new park near the Rail Corridor to serve as a community space and pit-stop for residents and visitors.

Special efforts, HDB said, will be made to preserve as much of Tanglin Halt’s history and heritage as possible. This includes keeping the ten-story height for new housing blocks near the Rail Corridor, in homage to the old “chap lau chu” (or 10-storey house in Hokkien).

Meanwhile, key heritage elements that residents cherish will be integrated into the redeveloped communal spaces via street furniture and murals.

"This will ensure that the future Tanglin Halt continues to be vibrant, livable and resilient to meet the evolving needs of its residents," said HDB.

