HDB to launch 2 BTO projects in 2024 as part of the new Bayshore housing estate

SINGAPORE — Two Housing and Development Board (HDB) Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are slated for launch in 2024 as part of the new Bayshore housing estate, HDB announced on Monday (16 October).

In unveiling the masterplan for the upcoming housing estate, HDB said that the two BTO projects are part of 10,000 new homes that will be built on a 60-hectare site located on reclaimed land that has been earmarked for residential use since the Master Plan 1998.

Of the 10,000 new homes, about 7,000 units will be set aside for public housing while the remaining 3,000 units will be private housing.

Comprising about 1,400 units of two-room Flexi to four-room flats, the two BTO projects will be designed with full-height windows that allow residents to enjoy waterfront views for units facing East Coast Park, or city views for units facing Bedok town.

Given its attractive location and close proximity to transport nodes and amenities, HDB said that Bayshore projects are expected to be fully developed by the mid-2030s and could potentially be considered for launch under the new Plus model.

'Plus' flats will come with more subsidies and tighter restrictions, compared to the Standard BTO flats. Some examples of tighter restrictions include a longer Minimum Occupation Period of 10 years to discourage those who may be thinking of flipping the property, a subsidy recovery applied on the resale price to take back the extra discounts, and an income ceiling on resale buyers to help moderate resale prices and help to maintain a better social mix.

HDB said that Bayshore estate will be a well-connected neighbourhood, with vibrant streets and a wide array of amenities. Most homes will be within a 5-minute walk from upcoming MRT stations — Bayshore and Bedok South — on the Thomson-East Coast Line. The Bayshore stop is set to complete by 2024 while Bedok South station will be ready for use in 2025.

Residents from Bedok town will also be able to easily access the new public transport nodes in the Bayshore estate, as existing drains leading into Bayshore from Upper East Coast Road will be converted into pedestrian paths.

Car-lite estate

HDB said that Bayshore will be designated as a car-lite estate "to encourage green commuting" with a network of cycling, walking paths and seamless public transport connectivity to be built throughout the estate.

Bayshore will be designated as a car-lite estate with a network of cycling, walking paths and seamless public transport connectivity. (PHOTO: HDB)

These paths will also connect to the cycling network beyond Bedok, enabling cyclists to access the Round Island Route1 and the upcoming central green corridor2 from East Coast Park to Changi Beach.

A new street called Bayshore Drive will be constructed at the centre of Bayshore estate. It will be lined with shops, eateries, supermarkets, and medical and health facilities. Sports and recreational facilities, as well as resting spots, will also be provided along the thoroughfare.

Along Bayshore Drive, a 400-metre section will be designated as a bus-only Transit Priority Corridor (TPC)3 with footpaths, dedicated cycling paths, and wider sheltered pavements along both sides to facilitate a safer and more seamless commuting experience.

Green and sustainable city

Future residents in Bayshore can look forward to new parks and green spaces, including 3-hectare central park. (PHOTO: HDB)

Future residents in Bayshore, HDB said, can also look forward to new parks and green spaces, including a three-hectare central park surrounding the housing development to be designed in collaboration with the National Parks Board.

"In line with Singapore’s vision to be a green and sustainable city, the development of Bayshore estate will be guided by sustainable design strategies and come with smart infrastructure," HDB said.

For instance, HDB will use modelling software such as the Integrated Environmental Modeller to analyse wind flow to optimise natural ventilation throughout the estate. Shade analysis will guide the optimal placement of outdoor amenities such as playgrounds and fitness corners to enhance the comfort of users.

HDB will also implement smart and sustainable initiatives, such as solar-ready roofs and pneumatic waste conveyance systems in the first two housing projects.

