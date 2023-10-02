Rejuvenation of Queenstown HDB estate: More senior-friendly amenities to be built

Queenstown HDB estate will see more senior-friendly amenities as part of its town rejuvenation plans under the Remaking our Heartland (ROH) programme. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — Residents of Queenstown and the neighbouring Farrer Road Estate will see a range of enhancements and upgrades to their town, including more amenities that are senior-friendly and support healthy lifestyles.

Education Minister and Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Chan Chun Sing announced these initiatives at the launch of the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) exhibition for Queenstown on Saturday (30 September).

The town-wide improvements will include amenities that promote active ageing such as therapeutic gardens, exercise trails, and new fitness equipment. There will also be more senior-friendly mobility enhancements, including barrier-free access ramps, rest points, and pedestrian-friendly streets.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said that residents can look forward to the plans being implemented within the next five to 10 years. The actual implementation timeframe for individual proposals will vary depending on the nature and complexity of the project.

Prior to this, HDB said it had done four rounds of engagement with about 430 residents and stakeholders aged 19 to almost 80 years old between 2020 and 2022.

Based on their feedback, HDB announced that the rejuvenation plans for Queenstown will focus on four areas: creating new facilities and green spaces to promote active lifestyles, improving connectivity across the town to better access recreational spaces, creating more senior-friendly neighbourhoods and preserving the heritage of Queenstown.

The ROH proposals for Queenstown will be exhibited at Block 88 Tanglin Halt from 30 September to 8 October, before moving to four neighbourhood centres in Queenstown as well as at the Farrer Road estate. Residents are invited to visit the exhibition and give their feedback.

First developed in the 1950s by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) and subsequently by HDB, Queenstown is Singapore's first satellite town. According to HDB, the town currently has one of the oldest populations in Singapore, with almost one out of every four Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

In October 2021, it was designated as the pilot site for the development of a health district, intended as a testing ground to trial integrated solutions that enhance the health and well-being of Queenstown residents throughout their various life stages.

