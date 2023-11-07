OCBC digital banking, PayNow services restored

BRAZIL - 2019/06/24: In this photo illustration an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

[UPDATE on Tuesday, 7 November 2023: OCBC services restored.]

SINGAPORE – OCBC's digital banking services and its PayNow platform, which were down on Tuesday afternoon (7 November), have been restored, the bank said.

In a Facebook post at about 2.45pm, OCBC said its "Internet Banking, OCBC Digital App Funds Transfer, and PayNow services have resumed". It added, "Thank you for your patience during the interruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

In a statement to media, the bank said, "We experienced technical issues affecting Funds Transfer and PayNow services on the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking platform from around 12 noon today. These services were restored at about 2.30pm."

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, at about 1.40pm, OCBC said, "We are experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking... We are working hard to resolve this issue asap, sorry for any inconvenience caused."

It further advised customers to "consider using other modes of payment such as credit cards and/or NETs" if they needed to make urgent transfers.

On the app, customers encountered a notice that said they "may have difficulty accessing our banking and payment services".

Previously, OCBC banking services – including its mobile and online banking, PayNow and ATMs – were down on the morning of Monday, 28 August.

