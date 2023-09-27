OCBC to discontinue Pay Anyone app in October

OCBC has announced that it will discontinue the OCBC Pay Anyone app in October. (PHOTO: OCBC)

SINGAPORE – OCBC Bank will discontinue its Pay Anyone app in October in what the bank said is part of its efforts to "provide an improved OCBC app experience".

On its website, OCBC said that the exact date of termination will be updated soon, and that the OCBC Pay Anyone function has been consolidated into the OCBC Digital app.

Users can access OCBC Pay Anyone's services, such as the popular local and overseas payments, and transfers to contacts, on the OCBC Digital app. "For instance, you can make payments in Singapore and over 40 other markets with OCBC Digital app," OCBC said.

The bank said users are highly recommended to download OCBC Digital app on their phone if they do not have it.

The move will likely be "relatively smooth", Gary Wong, OCBC's head of digital payments and ecosystems, said in a Business Times report. This is because the majority of the bank's customers have both the OCBC Digital and OCBC Pay Anyone apps.

What is OCBC Pay Anyone?

The OCBC Pay Anyone app was launched on 10 July 2017, and was made available to OCBC Bank personal banking account holders.

The app allows a user to send and receive money using a mobile number, Singapore NRIC, Foreign Identification Number (FIN), Unique Entity Number (UEN) or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) without having to know the recipient's account number.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.