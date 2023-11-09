MAS unveils the 2024 Year of the Dragon Almanac coins

One of 10 variations of the 2024 Year of the Dragon Almanac coins. (PHOTO: MAS) (MAS)

SINGAPORE — The 2024 Year of the Dragon Almanac coins will be available for purchase starting 1 January 2024, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday (9 November).

The coins, which are legal tender at face value, is the eight issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series.

However, MAS said in its statement that there is no guarantee that such coins will appreciate in value over time or can be easily sold at their purchase price in the secondary market.

"Nevertheless, the coins can be redeemed at their face value when deposited with the banks or MAS," the country's central bank said.

The series was launched in 2017 and a new coin will be issued each year over a span of 12 years – till 2028. Each year's issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or nature landscape setting in Singapore.

The 2024 Year of the Dragons coins feature the Dragon set against the backdrop of Gardens by the Bay. The other side of of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2024.

MAS said the coins will be available in 10 variations, comprising different face values, metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects. Special premium sets with different coin combinations will also be on sale.

Pre-orders can be placed with The Singapore Mint from 9 November to 10 December 2023. To order, please visit www.singaporemint.com or call 6566 2626. If the coins are oversubscribed, they will be allocated by balloting.

