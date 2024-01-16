SIA, Scoot fly a combined 3.3 million passengers in December 2023, up 24.4% than year before. (PHOTO: Getty) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines (SIA) and low-cost airline Scoot carried a combined 3.3 million passengers in December 2023, up 24.4 per cent compared to the year before.

Releasing its December 2023 operating results on Monday (15 January), the SIA Group added that its passenger traffic grew 15.8 per cent compared to a year ago, while passenger capacity grew 16.1 per cent. It posted robust load factors across all route regions during the year-end peak travel season.

The group also reported a passenger load factor (PLF) of 89.4 per cent, with SIA and Scoot posting monthly PLFs of 88.7 per cent and 91.7 per cent respectively.

Cargo carriage grew 4.3 per cent year-on-year on the back of stronger e-commerce demand, SIA said.

"However as increased passenger services resulted in higher bellyhold capacity, the cargo load factor of 52.6 per cent was 1.7 percentage points lower year-on-year," SIA said.

During the month, SIA also resumed services to Xiamen, China.

At the end of December 2023, the group's passenger network covered 121 destinations in 35 countries and territories. SIA served 76 destinations, while Scoot served 67 destinations. The cargo network comprised 126 destinations in 37 countries and territories.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.