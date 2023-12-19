Singapore Airlines to launch non-stop service to London's Gatwick Airport in June 2024. (PHOTO: Singapore Airlines) (Singapore Airlines)

SINGAPORE – National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch its inaugural non-stop flight to London's Gatwick Airport in June 2024.

Flights will operate five times weekly using the long-haul variant of the Airbus A350-900, the carrier said on Monday (18 December).

Subject to regulatory approval, flight SQ310 will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The inaugural flight will depart Singapore for Gatwick Airport at 11.55pm (local time) on 21 June 2024 and arrive in London at 6.25am (local time) on 22 June 2024.

The return leg, flight SQ309, will operate from Gatwick Airport to Singapore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The inaugural return flight will depart at 10.15am (local time) on 22 June 2024 and arrive in Singapore at 6.20am on 23 June 2024.

SIA's total flights to London to increase to 33 per week

Together with its current four-times daily services to London's Heathrow Airport, SIA will be having a total of 33 weekly services - up from 28 weekly services currently – to the UK's capital. SIA also flies five times weekly to Manchester Airport.

London's Gatwick Airport is located in the south-east of England, and offers transport services into central London, with trains connecting travellers directly to major hubs such as London Blackfriars, London Bridge, City Thameslink, St. Pancras International, and London Victoria.

"London has always been a very important market for the Singapore Airlines Group. With the introduction of this new service to London's Gatwick Airport, Singapore Airlines' customers will have an additional flight to choose from when flying between Singapore and the UK. It also opens up additional travel options to other points in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region," Dai Haoyu, acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines said.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, London Gatwick, said, "With significant increases in trade between the UK and Singapore in recent years, the service also provides exciting opportunities for local and regional businesses."

Tickets for these flights to Gatwick Airport will be progressively made available for sale through SIA's various distribution channels from Tuesday (19 December).

