S$600 more CDC vouchers, U-Save rebates for Singaporean households announced in Singapore Budget 2024

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivering the Singapore Budget 2024 in Parliament, announcing new CDC vouchers. (PHOTO: Screenshot from MCI YouTube channel)

SINGAPORE – Singaporean households can look forward to S$600 more in additional Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in 2024.

Announcing this in his Budget speech in Parliament on Friday (16 February), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the first S$300 will be disbursed in June this year, with the remaining S$300 to be disbursed in January 2025.

The additional CDC vouchers is one way the government is doing more, Wong said, to support households amid economic uncertainties ahead despite a moderating inflationary environment.

There will also be a cost of living special payment of between S$200 and S$400. "This will be extended to adult Singaporeans with assessable income of up to S$100,000 and who do not own more than one property," Wong said.

U-Save and SNCC rebates

Eligible HDB households will also get up to S$950 of one-time U-Save rebates.

"In total, eligible HDB households can expect to receive two and a half times the amount of regular U-Save rebates or up to S$950 in financial year 2024. This will cover about four months of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4-room flats," the minister said.

He added, "I will provide an additional one-off service and conservancy charges or SNCC rebate for HDB flats. Together with regular SNCC rebates, eligible HDB households will receive up to four months of such rebates in financial year 2024."

In total, the additional support under the assurance package will cost S$1.9 billion.

"These are concrete ways to help Singaporeans tackle cost of living issues. Let me assure everyone we will always have your backs," Wong said.

