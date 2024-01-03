Singaporean households to get S$500 CDC vouchers starting 3 January

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the government S$635 million. (PHOTO: Screengrab/CDC/YouTube) (Screengrab/CDC/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — All Singaporean households, starting Wednesday (3 January), will have S$500 more in their pockets to help with daily expenses as the government starts distributing the latest tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the government S$635 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the launch event that the vouchers are part of a comprehensive package of support from the government to cushion the effect of inflation.

Similar to the previous round, the vouchers can be claimed digitally at go.gov.sg/cdcv. One member of each household can log in with their Singpass account to claim the CDC vouchers on behalf of their household.

The vouchers will be valid until 31 December 2024 and will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the applicant. The applicant can then share it with other household members using the link.

Half of the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at hawker stalls and heartland merchants.

More merchants participating

About 23,000 merchants are participating in the scheme in 2024, double that of 2021, said Wong, who is also the country's Finance Minister.

Eight supermarkets with 415 outlets islandwide are also part of the 2024 scheme, including Ang Mo Supermarket, Giant Singapore, HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U-Stars Supermarket. Cold Storage joined the scheme this year.

The 2023 vouchers saw the highest claim figures among all previous tranches, with 97.7 per cent of the 1.27 million eligible households having claimed their vouchers as of 31 December 2023.

Of the claimed vouchers, more than S$360 million, or 96.5 per cent, has been spent with participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets.

The CDC vouchers website will also continue to accept donations of the vouchers until the end of January.

