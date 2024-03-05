Eligible families waiting for their HDB BTO flat completion to receive S$300 monthly voucher to offset rental

Eligible families waiting for the completion of their HDB Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will soon receive a S$300 monthly voucher to offset rental. (PHOTO: Getty) (agfit via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Eligible families waiting for the completion of their Build-To-Order (BTO) Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will soon receive S$300 per month vouchers to offset rental for an HDB flat or bedroom in the open market.

The voucher scheme, an initiative under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS), will run for a year from July 2024, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee during a parliamentary debate on the ministry's budget on Tuesday (5 March).

Eligible families will be reimbursed based on the number of months their tenancy falls within the stipulated one-year period, receiving up to S$3,600 if they qualify for the full year of support. They will not be eligible for the voucher if the units are rented from immediate family members or close relatives.

To qualify, families must meet the current criteria of the PPHS, which includes a monthly household income threshold of S$7,000 or below, and must have a rental tenancy registered with HDB.

PPHS includes expectant parents

The PPHS provides interim rental housing for families waiting for their BTO flats. The scheme allocates flats by prioritising married couples with at least one child aged 18 and below and includes expectant parents. According to HDB, more than 4,200 families have benefited from the PPHS since its inception in 2013.

Earlier in February, the HDB announced that it would double the number of flats available under the PPHS from the current 2,000 flats to 4,000 flats by 2025. Most of the additional PPHS units will come from about 2,000 vacated HDB flats at Tanglin Halt that were identified for the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).

