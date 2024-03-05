All HDB households to receive S$300 Climate Vouchers from 15 April 2024 in Singapore

All HDB households will receive S$300 worth of Climate Vouchers from 15 April 2024 in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty) (Velishchuk via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — All Housing and Development Board (HDB) households will receive S$300 worth of Climate Vouchers from 15 April 2024, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, announced in a joint statement.

Announced as part of the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), the vouchers aim to enable households to be more efficient in their energy and water use. They can be used to purchase 10 types of energy and water-efficient household products. These include new additions such as direct current fans, washing machines and water closets.

The government launched the CFHP in November 2020 to help one, two and three-room HDB households save on long-term utility bills through vouchers that can be used to purchase energy-efficient refrigerators, LED lights and water-efficient shower fittings.

In the announcement, NEA and PUB said that the CFHP will be enhanced by extending the benefit to all HDB households. The enhanced programme also includes an increased voucher quantum and a wider range of eligible products. Households can also select different denominations of vouchers – for instance, S$2, S$5, S$10 and S$50 – to use for their purchases.

Details of the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP). (IMAGE: National Environment Agency and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency) (National Environment Agency and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency)

How to claim Climate Vouchers

From 15 April 2024, all HDB households can claim their Climate Vouchers by logging on to RedeemSG with their Singpass account. Households can then present the vouchers with proof of address at participating retail outlets to use them.

Those who do not own a smartphone or require assistance are encouraged to approach members of their households for assistance in accessing the vouchers. Alternatively, they can also contact NEA at nea@redeem.gov.sg or 6225 5632.

As part of the enhanced CFHP, three new participating retail outlets have been added to the list, bringing the total to 14. The three new participating retail outlets are Dairy Farm Retail Group supermarkets Giant and Cold Storage and Woodlands Domestic Electrical. They join a list of retailers such as Audiohouse, Courts, Fairprice, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Sheng Siong.

