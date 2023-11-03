COE supply to increase for Categories A, B and C during Nov 2023 to Jan 2024 period

COE quota for the November 2023 to January 2024 bidding period is set to increase for Categories A, B and C. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — There will be an additional 1,614 Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for Categories A, B and C during the November 2023 to January 2024 bidding period, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (3 November).

The further increase is on top of the 1,895 reallocated COEs from guaranteed deregistrations for Categories A and B announced on 13 October. This brings the total COE supply for the quarter to 14,388 across all five categories.

The total COE quota for Category A – which includes cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp or electric vehicles (EV) up to 110kW – comes up to 5,513 for the upcoming quarter, an increase of 35 per cent from the previous bidding period.

Meanwhile, Category B, which includes cars with engines above 1,600cc and EVs above 110kW, will see a total COE quota of 3,800 for the coming quarter. This is an increase of 35 per cent from the previous quarter.

For Category C, which is reserved for goods vehicles and buses, the total COE quota for the new quarter will be 1,129 or an increase of 65 per cent from the last quarter.

Breakdown of additional COE supply for the November 2023 to January 2024 bidding period. (IMAGE: Land Transport Authority) (Land Transport Authority)

The revised monthly COE quota for November 2023 to January 2024. (IMAGE: Land Transport Authority) (Land Transport Authority)

LTA said there will be no changes to the quota for other categories. In addition, LTA said that the COE quota for Categories A, B and C will continue to increase in 2024 before reaching the peak supply period in 2025.

On the other hand, LTA said that the quota for Category D in 2024 is expected to remain comparable to 2023.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of February 2024 to April 2024 will be in January 2024.

