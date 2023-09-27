LinkedIn Top 10 Singapore Startups 2023: Fintech startups dominate the list

Eight fintech startups were featured in LinkedIn's Top Singapore Startups 2023 list. (PHOTO: Aspire, YouTrip, GetGo, Doctor Anywhere)

SINGAPORE — A record-breaking eight fintech startups made it to LinkedIn's Top 10 Singapore Startups 2023 list since the list first debuted in 2020.

The annual list, now in its fourth edition, features the 10 best startups based on data analyses in four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the startups' ability to attract talent from LinkedIn's Top Companies list. The data is compiled from over 950 million LinkedIn members, including three million from Singapore. To be eligible, companies must be independent and privately held, have 50 or more country-based employees, be five years old or younger and be headquartered in Singapore.

Reflecting on the strong presence of fintech startups on the list, Pooja Chhabria, Asia Pacific Head of Editorial at LinkedIn said that this may be attributed to Singapore's "vibrant start-up ecosystem that nurtures and develops technology-based startups".

"This year's list of Singapore's most thriving startups serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in companies that are revolutionising the industry they are in and driving exciting new innovations," said Pooja.

LinkedIn's top 10 Singapore startups 2023

Topping the 2023 list is financial services firm Aspire – it is retaining the number one spot for the second year in a row. The company — which offers a financial operating system to startups and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia — first made its debut on the list in 2021 when it came in fifth.

Coming in second place is fintech startup YouTrip, a new entrant on the list. The company operates a mobile financial platform designed for overseas payments, which includes a multi-currency card and e-wallet, with a focus on reducing foreign transactions and cross-border fees.

In the third position is health-tech company Doctor Anywhere, a firm founded as a telemedicine provider and now brands itself as a tech-led healthcare company that provides services regionally. Following Doctor Anywhere is carsharing platform GetGo at fourth position, another new entrant on the list. GetGo is a car-sharing service that operates on a pay-per-use model. Both Doctor Anywhere and GetGo are the only non-fintech startups on the 2023 list.

Here is the full list of the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups in Singapore:

1. Aspire - A financial services firm offering a financial operating system that helps companies pay, manage, and earn through an all-in-one platform.

2. YouTrip - A fintech startup offering a mobile financial platform designed for overseas payments, with a focus on reducing foreign transactions and cross-border fees.

3. Doctor Anywhere - A telehealth provider that aims to increase healthcare accessibility.

4. GetGo Carsharing - A cars-haring service that operates on a pay-per-use model.

5. Advance Intelligence Group - An Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup with a diverse portfolio of products, including buy-now-pay-later platform Atome, e-commerce intelligence platform Ginee, and risk-management platform ADVANCE.AI.

6. Sleek - A digital corporate service provider focused on modernising conventional corporate and accounting procedures.

7. Endowus - A robo-advisor that provides data-driven wealth portfolios and financial products to individual and institutional investors.

8. ADDX - A digital securities trading platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets like private equity, hedge funds, and digital assets.

9. Syfe - A digital wealth manager commonly known as a robo-adviser, providing everyday investors with access to simple and smart investing.

10. Thunes - A startup that offers a cross-border payments platform, facilitating businesses and customers in sending and receiving payments across the world.

