How to turn on the water supply in new HDB BTO and resale flats, and private property in Singapore?

By Dee Lim

Question:

How can you turn on the water supply in a new HDB BTO flat, or other residential property in Singapore?

Answer:

You've received the keys to your new home, be it a BTO or resale HDB flat, or private residential property. Now, it's time to get it into a liveable shape. One of the essentials you'll need to do is to get your utilities, including water supply, connected.

Unlike electricity, there's only one supplier for water, so this makes the application fairly straightforward. You will have to first apply for a utilities account with SP Group. In general, you will have to apply for an account before you can set a date for the water supply to commence after an in-person check by a technician.

However, for BTO owners who have just received their keys, a turn-on appointment is not needed.

How can I open an SP Group utilities account?

Here are the steps you need to take to get your water supply connected:

Head to the SP Group website and open a utilities account. You can also head over to HDB Hub and apply in-person at SP Services on Level 2.

Remember to have these on-hand with you:

The completed and signed application form for opening a utilities account (if you are applying at HDB Hub). A copy of your NRIC or FIN. To open a utilities account, you must be at least 18 years old. In liew of hard copies of your NRIC or FIN, you can log-in to Myinfo with your Singpass to retrieve your personal information. Proof of occupancy of the new premises – like a property tax slip or tenancy agreement.

How much is the security deposit for SP Group utilities?

The security deposit – this ranges from S$40 to S$800 depending on your property and residency status – is used to offset any final charges when you close the account, and the remaining credit will be refunded to you.

Your security deposit will be billed in your first bill. Also, it will initially be billed under the non-Giro rate in the first bill. "Upon successful Giro application, it will be revised and the refunded amount will be used to offset your subsequent bills," SP Group said on its website.

Here are the security deposits payable:

Property Type Singapore or Permanent Resident Foreigners GIRO Non-GIRO GIRO Non-GIRO HDB – 1- or 2-room S$40 S$60 S$80 S$120 HDB – 3-, 4- or 5-room S$70 SS$100 S$140 S$200 HDB Executive / HUDC / Terrace Houses S$100 S$150 S$200 S$300 Condominiums / Semi-detached houses / Private Apartments S$150 S$250 S$300 S$500 Bungalows/ Penthouses / Townhouses S$250 S$400 S$500 S$800

How to get the water supply turned on?

If you're living in a residential property other than a BTO flat, you will have to arrange an appointment for the utilities to be turned on.

The SP Group account holder or a representative must be present during the turn-on appointment. This is to provide access for technicians to do a safety inspection prior to the activation of utilities.

BTO owners who have just received their keys will not need to arrange for an activation appointment as electrical and water supplies will already be turned on.

As for physically turning on your water supply at home, especially for the first time, here's what to do, according to SP Group:

Step 1: Your water meter is located either just outside your apartment or in a service cupboard.

Step 2: Turn the level of your ball valves at your wash basins and toilet cisterns to the 'OPEN' position.

If there is no water supply, please call PUB's contact centre, PUB-one, at 1800-225-5782.

Step 3: Check your pipes for leaks by shutting all the taps. If the counter of the meter is moving, or if you notice water dripping from your pipes, taps, or toilet cistern, shut the control valve at the meter position and inform your HDB Branch Office at once. Should your premises be left vacant for an extended period, please shut the control valve at the meter position. To monitor your water consumption, please read your meter regularly.

SP also advised BTO owners that the "pre-turn-on facility has been provided for your convenience" and that they should open a utilities account "within three days after collecting your keys, failing which the pre-turn-on facility will be withdrawn".

