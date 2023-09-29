Household gas tariff in Singapore to go up by 0.51 cents per kWh in last quarter

Gas tariffs for households are set to increase by 0.51 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the period of 1 October to 31 December 2023. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — Consumers will soon be paying more for gas tariffs for households are set to rise by 0.51 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 22.42 cents per kWh for the quarter of 1 October to 31 December 2023.

Currently, households pay 21.91 cents per kWh.

City Energy, Singapore's sole provider of piped town gas, said in an announcement on Friday (29 September) that the increase is due to higher fuel costs compared to the previous quarter.

In the previous quarter, from 1 July to 30 September 2023, City Energy hiked gas tariffs by 0.23 cents per kWh. At the time, the gas provider also cited higher fuel costs compared with the quarter before.

City Energy said that the gas tariffs were reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the gas industry regulator. The revised gas tariffs below have been approved by EMA:

Gas tariff revision for 1 October to 31 December 2023. (IMAGE: City Energy)

Increase in the price of water in Singapore

Consumers will soon have to pay more for water as well, as prices are set to increase by 50 cents per cubic m over the next two years.

In an announcement on Wednesday (27 September), Singapore's national water agency PUB said the water price hike will be revised in two phases – on 1 April 2024 and 1 April 2025 – to reflect the rising costs of producing and supplying water.

The first phase will see an increase of 20 cents per cubic m, followed by a further 30 cents per cubic m from 1 April 2025.

Currently, the price of potable water is set at S$2.74 per cubic m. The water price revision represents an increase of about 2.5 per cent per year since the last price revision in 2017, or about 18 per cent from the current price of potable water.

With the full implementation of the water price revision from April 2025, PUB said that three in four households will see an increase of less than S$10 in their monthly water bills, before government support.

Story continues

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.