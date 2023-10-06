FairPrice announces 50 cents Kopitiam Signature Breakfast set

FairPrice Group's food court chain Kopitiam announced vouchers for 50-cent breakfast sets in an effort to ease the cost of living for Singaporeans. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — FairPrice Group's food court chain, Kopitiam, announced on Friday (6 October) the roll out of vouchers for 50 cents Kopitiam Signature Breakfast Sets that can be redeemed by customers through the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

The Kopitiam Signature Breakfast Set consists of kaya butter toast, two eggs, and a choice of hot coffee or tea worth up to S$3.50. The promotion is available from 7am to 11am daily and vouchers can be redeemed at the following participating Kopitiam outlets, while stocks last:

Participating Kopitiam outlets for the 50 cents Kopitiam Signature Breakfast Set. (IMAGE: FairPrice Group)

The 50 cents Kopitiam Signature Breakfast Set voucher (IMAGE: FairPrice Group)

Easing cost of living

In the announcement, FairPrice said that the discounted Kopitiam Signature Breakfast Sets are part of an ongoing series of initiatives aimed at "helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar".

These include its recent 50 Days of Savings campaign that ran from 15 June to 3 August 2023 and saw over 65,000 redemptions of Kopitiam’s 50 cents coffee and tea via the FPG app.

The promotion is available for takeaway, though additional charges will apply. It is also limited to the first 50,000 redemptions or until 17 October 2023.

