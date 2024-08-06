India's Fortis Healthcare chairman Ravi Rajagopal resigns

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday reported the resignation of Ravi Rajagopal as the company's chairman, citing his "expanded board commitments in the U.K and other regions".

Rajagopal will also cease to be a member of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, it added.

His departure will be effective Sept. 30.

Rajagopal was appointed as chairman in June 2018, at a time when the private hospital chain was facing mounting debts and a regulatory probe.

In his resignation letter, Rajagopal said from the time the Group faced various challenges to its current trajectory of sustained performance, it has been a personally fulfilling experience.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)