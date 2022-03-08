Singapore markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • Straits Times Index

    3,175.22
    -12.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei

    25,143.52
    -77.89 (-0.31%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    21,057.42
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,674.26
    +876.32 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.61
    +14.99 (+1.76%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.18
    +1.78 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,554.78
    -17.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    6,877.24
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • PSE Index

    7,157.09
    -130.98 (-1.80%)
     
Ukraine War:

Has the Chinese yuan become Russia's new dollar?

Why this millennial put her lawyer job on hold to sell coffee

·5-min read
Madeline Chan, founder of Mad Roaster. (PHOTO: Madeline Chan)
Madeline Chan, founder of Mad Roaster. (PHOTO: Madeline Chan)

By Darryl Goh

SINGAPORE — When Madeline Chan was a lawyer for refugees in Thailand, she was struck by how her clients struggled to meet their daily needs of money for food and rent. Although helping the refugees fight for asylum status was important, she felt that refugees also needed recurring income to get back on their feet.

Chan, who graduated from the London School of Economics, quit her corporate lawyer job in 2019 and moved moved to Bangkok to work with a legal clinic called Centre for Asylum Protection, which offers legal services to refugees passing through Thailand.

“All I could give them in the arena of international law was declaratory judgments. Words on paper that had no tangible effect on their day-to-day life. This made me think that, for refugees at least, the solution might be outside the law,” the 28-year-old said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Singapore.

Chan returned to Singapore in early 2020 and used used her savings to open Mad Roaster, a cafe which uses a novel approach to help refugees earn a living. Each product from the cafe is branded with a Mad Roaster logo sticker that is coloured by a refugee. For every sticker that is coloured, each refugee will earn 50 Singapore cents.

Chan is currently on no-pay leave at the law firm which she joined after she returned from Bangkok.

In coming up with the idea, Chan looked to selling consumables as they provided a more stable cash flow and are in higher daily demand than non-necessities such as embroidery, which are common products in existing refugee livelihood programs.

“People buy a tote bag and don’t need another for the next few months, which means the refugee artist behind that tote bag doesn’t get work for another few months. But she still needs to eat. I needed to sell something as recurring as their needs,” she said.

Mad Roaster first began as a hawker stall at Amoy Street Food Centre, with Chan selling western coffee and brioche toast. In 2021, when the food centre was closed for renovations, Mad Roaster opened an air-conditioned cafe outlet at Bukit Merah, with an expanded menu including cold brews and babka (sweet braided bread).

On Mad Roaster’s social media pages, Chan occasionally posts updates on how refugees spend their money earned—one sat for an international English language exam last year and scored well. Refugee stories are also printed as stickers on coffee cups along with their names, to bring attention to their plight.

For refugees who are often overlooked and have few advocates, Chan hopes Mad Roaster’s business model can bring relief to them—some of whom have fought hard for survival.

“They’ve already fought so hard to get to that point (of safety) and I wanted to be able to say, ‘Hey, it’s cool. Now I’ll fight for you’”, she said.

1. What inspired you to pivot from being a lawyer to a café owner?

I think lawyers are essentially problem-solvers. While practising refugee law, my clients would come to me desperate for food, rent or money to buy medicine for their sick children.

Hearing my clients’ constant pleas for help made me realise that rent is a recurring expense, food is a recurring need, but kindness and charity can only last so long. If I could create livelihoods for refugees, they could meet their recurring needs themselves.

Having worked in the CBD myself, I knew how often people drink coffee here. If I could integrate refugee art into a daily consumable, then as long as people drink coffee, they would inadvertently be buying refugee art and supporting the livelihoods of refugee artists.

Once I came upon the idea, I guess I was just stubborn enough to see it through.

2. What drew you to helping the refugee communities in Thailand?

Refugees go through terrible things in their homeland. They leave with their bones broken, the women violated, their land burned to nothing. They go through the hardest journeys to get somewhere safe. And when they finally get “somewhere safe”, when they finally think they can breathe for a little bit, no one believes what has happened to them, no one cares or wants them in their country.

I think mentally, anyone would get a bit tired at that point. They’ve already fought so hard to get to that point, I wanted to be able to say, “Hey, it’s cool. Now I’ll fight for you”.

3. What were the reactions from your family or friends when you decided to make the change?

I think my family and friends were initially sceptical. They wanted to be supportive, but they also knew the realities of starting a business. And they were not wrong. It has been a hard journey; it continues to be.

I think some good advice that helped me was to “be stubborn about your goal, and flexible about your methods”. I had to take a lot of feedback and criticism, but it didn’t change my goal, I just tried to use them to better my methods.

4. What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

See a need, fill a need - especially if you can relate to the need, or if you've seen how great the need is in real life. It might not help you be successful in business, but it will help you be purposeful in business.

5. What are your future plans for Mad Roaster?

I hope we can improve sales at our two outlets – Amoy Street Food Centre and Depot Road. The goal will always be to maintain recurring and sustainable livelihoods for the refugees in our program. If we’re not selling enough cups of coffee, if our food offerings aren’t selling enough to help cover the cost of operations, then we can’t do that.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Hong Kong's COVID-19 crisis

    The fast-spreading omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic-buying and a shortage of hospital beds. As the global death toll from the coronavirus topped 6 million this week, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world's highest death rate per 1 million people, according to the Our World in Data website. More than 2,000 people have died in less than three months in Hong Kong since Dec. 31.

  • Be filled with AWE! The latest ready-made plant-based meals to dominate your fridges

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 March 2022 - AWE by OsomeFood is revolutionizing our at-home dining experience to provide us a better way to eat by delivering convenient, nutrition-packed plant-based meals to our dining tables. Get a taste of AWE by subscribing to AWE meal plans (RRP $80/month) or head down to the AWE by OsomeFood bistro and witness the creation of AWE meals from source to fork. Entrance of AWE bistro (left), Interior of AWE bistro (centre), AWE Meal Plan Subscription box (top-ri

  • Sudanese women footballers tackle hurdles to play the game

    Sudan's women's football team is yet to win a match, but members say they have scored a victory by overcoming challenges including discrimination and a coup to play the game.

  • IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

    The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence".

  • Singapore trading platform ADDX expects big surge in transactions

    Singapore Exchange-backed private market platform ADDX unveiled ambitious growth plans as it promoted its chief commercial officer - an investment banking veteran - as its chief executive. ADDX, which was founded in 2017 and began full commercial operations in 2020, said in a statement on Monday that Oi-Yee Choo, formerly the Singapore investment banking head of UBS until 2019, will head the private securities platform, subject to regulatory approvals.

  • Five reasons why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance

    Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

  • Kohl's investor day 'disappointed': activist investor Macellum Capital

    Kohl's just tried to answer the biggest questions on the minds of investors. Did they deliver? Yahoo Finance talks with the activist investor waging a campaign against the company.

  • Repression of women on rise in rebel-held Yemen

    Her voice shaking, 26-year-old Balqees recounts her ordeal at a Huthi rebel checkpoint in northern Yemen, where experts say repression of women is rampant after years of civil war.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na withdraw from The Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau's wrist injury is apparently still an issue.

  • Los Angeles suing Monsanto for chemicals in waterways

    Chemical company Monsanto found itself in the horns of yet another lawsuit Monday, as Los Angeles sued the firm for allegedly knowingly polluting waterways in one of the biggest cities in the United States.

  • Uniqlo defends decision to stay open in Russia

    The parent company of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dozens of Tokens Tumble as Prolific Developer Andre Cronje Calls It Quits

    Investors are running for the exit as a mercurial developer leaves DeFi development behind.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Ladies, Here’s How Much Your Period Costs You Over Your Lifetime

    Women spend more $18,000 due to menstruation over the course of their lives. The post Ladies, Here’s How Much Your Period Costs You Over Your Lifetime appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Here’s How Dividend Investing Can Help You to Retire Happily

    Here is how you can count on dividend investing to keep your golden years worry-free. The post Here’s How Dividend Investing Can Help You to Retire Happily appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details. The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.

  • Palladium hits all-time high, gold tests $2,000/oz on Ukraine

    Palladium shot to an all-time high as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resultant sanctions stoked fear of scarcity, while gold tested the psychological $2,000 mark in response to demand for safe-haven assets. "Palladium is reflecting deep scarcity, and anticipation of further scarcity as things unfold in Ukraine and Russia," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding he expected the price rally to continue. Western nations have piled sanctions on Moscow, driving prices higher across a range of commodities.

  • 6 Best Term Insurance Policies in Singapore for Affordable Protection

    Not impressed by life insurance policies which charge astronomical premiums? Then you might want to consider its much simpler, straightforward and cost-effective sibling: term life insurance. Both types of insurance are... The post 6 Best Term Insurance Policies in Singapore for Affordable Protection appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.

  • Mapletree to pick banks for US$1 billion Singapore REIT IPO, sources say

    Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd is working with DBS, HSBC, OCBC and UBS on a potential IPO in Singapore, according to sources.

  • Maid Insurance Policies in Singapore 2022 – What Is It & How Much It Costs

    For some families, the person who really runs the household is a domestic helper. Without her, dishes would go unwashed, toilets would start to stink and kids would run amok with... The post Maid Insurance Policies in Singapore 2022 – What Is It & How Much It Costs appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.