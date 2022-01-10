Singapore markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • Straits Times Index

    3,229.01
    +23.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    23,687.10
    +193.72 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,106.84
    +116.93 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.96
    +2.08 (+0.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow

    36,231.66
    -4.84 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -145.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.06
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,545.15
    +2.04 (+0.13%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    6,714.33
    +13.01 (+0.19%)
     

  • PSE Index

    7,106.21
    +95.10 (+1.36%)
     

The biggest challenges for top executives in Singapore in 2022

Janet Ong
·Finance Editor
·7-min read
(PHOTOS: Capitaland Investment, CIMB Singapore, Endowus, Razer, Standard Chartered Bank, Vertex)
(PHOTOS: Capitaland Investment, CIMB Singapore, Endowus, Razer, Standard Chartered Bank, Vertex)

SINGAPORE — As we move into the new year, some top business executives in Singapore share what they see as the biggest challenges facing them and their companies in 2022.

Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand Investment

Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand Investment. (PHOTO: CapitaLand Investment)
Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand Investment. (PHOTO: CapitaLand Investment)

I choose to see our challenges as opportunities to become bigger and better. In 2022, with ongoing economic volatility and uncertainties including geopolitical tensions, inflation and higher energy prices likely to weigh on market sentiment, CapitaLand Investment will continue to take a prudent approach to capital management as we diversify our funding sources. I believe the resilience of our portfolio will allow us to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities and weather any economic headwinds.

As we pivot and grow as a real estate investment manager, we will especially focus on expanding our real asset management capabilities, harnessing the strength of our asset operating platforms, and continuing to drive our digital and innovation competences. Sustainability remains at the core of everything we do, so we will continue to pursue profitability in a responsible manner.

I am confident that we will achieve the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves and emerge stronger – just as we have done over the past two years despite upheavals from the pandemic. I am optimistic and excited to see where 2022 will take us.

Victor Lee, CEO of CIMB Bank Singapore

Victor Lee, CEO of CIMB Bank Singapore (PHOTO: CIMB SIngapore)
Victor Lee, CEO of CIMB Bank Singapore (PHOTO: CIMB SIngapore)

With the ongoing pandemic there’s always bound to be plenty of uncertainty. However, company cohesion will be the ultimate game changer for 2022 – and I see a bright path for CIMB Singapore as we’re well-positioned to be a change maker. We will be forging ahead with a fresh chapter at our new office location, offering permanent hybrid work arrangements that’ll house the needs of high-performance teams, along with boundless energy, creativity and fun.

In 2021, we have staged a remarkable comeback and have sown the seeds of growth in our key focus areas. Moving ahead, I look forward to us building on the great momentum that we have started this year, while taking CIMB Singapore to greater heights.

​​Gregory Van, CEO of Endowus

Gregory Van, CEO of Endowus. (PHOTO: Endowus)
Gregory Van, CEO of Endowus. (PHOTO: Endowus)

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that things can change very quickly. When it comes to investing as an individual, a tried and tested strategy still applies even during times of uncertainty – prepare for different outcomes and plan for the long term. However, it is also during these times of uncertainties that investors’ attention may be sidetracked by stories of quick gains from crypto trading, NFTs, and many more. And this remains one of our toughest challenges, being able to cut through the clutter with financial education to help people make suitable investment decisions to grow their wealth sustainably.

Since Endowus’ launch and from the onset of the pandemic, our focus has always been about helping our clients navigate the market situation with all-rounded financial education, to help guide their decisions that are pegged to their different lifestyle needs, risk tolerance levels and long-term goals. Endowus espouses an investment strategy backed on globally diversified, passively managed fund products with a performance track record, at the lowest achievable fees. And as such, we have successfully delivered strong performance across our cash, CPF and SRS portfolios over the past year despite global market events that threaten volatility.

With the recent property cooling measures, investors will be looking at alternative asset classes to grow their wealth. As investors’ needs evolve with market changes, there’s an increasing need for digital wealth platforms like us to be quick in adapting and continue to leverage tech to bring innovative products to market.

Min-Liang Tan, CEO and Co-founder of Razer

Min-Liang Tan, CEO and Co-founder of Razer. (PHOTO: Razer)
Min-Liang Tan, CEO and Co-founder of Razer. (PHOTO: Razer)

As we welcome 2022, Razer will face it with the same vigour and resilience that we have shown throughout 2021. Becoming more sustainable is one of our greatest challenges as a collective and a goal that we are committed to. That is why sustainability will continue to play a big part of our strategy moving into 2022. 

We will continue to drive our green initiatives to ensure that the world remains a playing field for all, enabling and encouraging everyone to do their part for the planet.

Judy Hsu, CEO, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered

Judy Hsu, CEO, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered)
Judy Hsu, CEO, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered)

As we start 2022, we see the global economy gradually returning to normalcy as vaccinations enable economies to “live with COVID” despite intermittent bouts of the pandemic wave.

Yet, the pandemic has brought new challenges in the form of supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures as companies struggle to meet strong global demand for goods and services. Meanwhile, there is renewed urgency to address longstanding challenges such as climate change.

In 2022, we are maintaining our laser focus in helping clients navigate these challenging conditions, supporting them to grow their wealth and continuing to delight them with class-leading advisory and client experience.

We will help them achieve their financial goals with timely and relevant market insights and research from our CIO. With our digital advisory tools, our clients are empowered to monitor the health of their investment portfolios round-the-clock and adjust their allocations when needed.

We are also committed to invest in our people so that they can serve our clients even better. We launched the Standard Chartered-INSEAD Wealth Academy to equip our frontline teams with best-in-class wealth skills and enable them to provide top quality advice to our clients.

As a leading financial institution, we are confronting climate risks head on by channelling investments into sustainable development goals.

Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex Holdings

Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex Holdings. (PHOTO: Vertex)
Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex Holdings. (PHOTO: Vertex)

The outlook remains cautiously positive in 2022. COVID-19 is expected to be more manageable.

As many countries including the US have had highly accommodative monetary policies during 2020-2021, a lot of capital has spilt over to public and private markets. This has driven up the valuations. With rising inflationary pressures, many central banks including the Federal Reserve are expected to hike interest rates progressively, dampening valuations going forward. Higher interest rates are also likely to benefit yield dependent businesses while negative on borrowers.

Given the macroeconomic backdrop, we expect to see more fundraising and exits with greater scrutiny of underlying valuations in both private and public markets. Southeast Asia produced 22 unicorns while India minted over 40 unicorns. This is more than the total number of unicorns created before 2021. We expect this strong investor interest to persist in 2022 globally.

On the other hand, with more money pouring into startups, we see frothier markets continue into 2022 until the dampening effect sets in. Our best defence is discipline in valuation(s), diligence and investment pace. This will be increasingly important. We take a NOFOMO approach to investing, especially when valuations no longer make sense. Additionally, the startup talent gap is expected to be an increasing concern given the high demand for knowledge workers in general. This burgeoning demand is likely to extend beyond the tech talent crunch startups are seeing on the ground at this juncture.

Supply chain disruptions are also expected to abate as companies implement workarounds. With demand normalising from 2022, we could see oversupply in certain sectors as companies adjust to cope with the 2021 disruptions. This is expected to reduce inflationary pressures in selected sectors.

In life and business, there will always be headwinds. We must continue to sail into the wind. It is not the height of the walls ahead but the lift in our wings that matter.

At Vertex, we will continue to back some of the world’s finest founders and startup teams. They often start small. Think big. Learn or fail fast.

More finance stories:

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • US comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

    Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television's "Full House" in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday.

  • RedMart turns to automation technology for order fulfilment

    SINGAPORE — For RedMart, the Singapore-based online grocer, automation technology helps the company to fulfil the thousands of orders it receives each week. Yahoo News Singapore visited RedMart's new fulfilment centre to find out more

  • These 4 Stocks More Than Doubled in 2021: Can They Do It Again in 2022?

    These companies performed admirably last year as their share prices surged. Can they achieve this feat again in 2022? The post These 4 Stocks More Than Doubled in 2021: Can They Do It Again in 2022? appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Ascott sees record growth in units for fifth straight year in 2021 despite Covid-19 headwinds

    Ascott also closed 2021 with its highest-ever property openings, with over 8,200 units launched in 40 properties in 10 countries.

  • World’s biggest crypto fortune began with a friendly poker game

    With net worth of US$96 billion, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is closing in on tech titans including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Singapore’s industrial champions are rewriting their playbook

    Over the past two years, at least eight state-linked companies have announced mergers, acquisitions, disposals or privatisations in Singapore's biggest industrial overhaul in two decades.

  • Reliance to buy control of Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 million deal

    Reliance said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday its industrial investments subsidiary will acquire Cayman Islands-based Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman) for an equity value of approximately $98.15 million. The company said the acquisition of Columbus Centre Corp (Cayman), an indirect owner of a 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd would add to its consumer and hospitality activities.

  • Amazon Singapore Unveils Roaring Chinese New Year Deals in the Year of the Tiger

    Shoppers can enjoy bountiful savings this Chinese New Year on over thousands of sweets & snacks, spring cleaning products, reunion essentials, and more, on Amazon.sg and Amazon FreshPrime members can enjoy free, fast, and convenient two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh for orders above S$60, and free one day delivery across a wide range of Prime-eligible selection on Amazon.sg SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 January 2022 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) - In celebration of Chinese New Year (CNY), shoppers can expec

  • Asian markets swing as traders weigh Fed tightening, inflation

    Asian markets fluctuated Monday following another negative performance on Wall Street as US data showed fewer new jobs than expected were created last month but that wages saw a strong gain, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation.

  • Oil rides into 2022 on bullish wave as demand fears fade

    "We suspect that further strength lies ahead."

  • Econ Healthcare spends $4 million to buy shares of Hong Kong listed interior design firm Crosstec

    The investment is to improve the yield of its idle cash

  • DIZO - the first brand in the realme TechLife Ecosystem Ventures Into Malaysia with Two-Product launches

    Expects RM30 million for APAC & 30% Malaysian market share in 2022KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 January 2022 - DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, today announced its venture into the Malaysian market with the launch of its two new electronic products - DIZO Watch 2 and DIZO Buds Z. DIZO ventures into Malaysia with the launch of DIZO Watch 2 & DIZO Buds Z The global AIoT brand comes with proposition for the trendy and tech-savvy, targetting chiefly the fashi

  • China Mining to raise $2.95 million placing out 70 million new shares

    On Dec 17, the company completed the $7 mil acquisition of a pomegranate growing business

  • Shares, bonds brace for high U.S. inflation, hawkish Fed

    Major share markets were muted on Monday as investors count down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks. The explosion in coronavirus cases globally also threatens to crimp consumer spending and growth just as the Fed is considering turning off the liquidity spigots, tough timing for markets addicted to endless cheap money. Analysts fear the U.S. consumer price report on Wednesday will show core inflation climbing to its highest in decades at 5.4% and usher in a rate rise as soon as March.

  • Hong Kong crypto exchange Coinsuper allegedly hit by frozen funds

    Its social media accounts haven't been active since Dec. 1.

  • Indian inflation likely accelerated to a six-month high in Dec: Reuters poll

    Higher telecommunications charges, along with a comparatively low base one year ago, likely drove Indian retail inflation to a six-month high in December, a Reuters poll found, keeping alive expectations for an interest rate rise by mid-year. The Jan. 4-7 survey of 41 economists showed Indian retail inflation rose to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November, spending more than two years above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4.0%. "Headline inflation is likely to shoot back up to the upper end of the target range, as rising telecom tariffs and high energy costs set the stage for a potential tightening of monetary policy," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

  • First corporate customer in the U.S. reserves 100 VinFast electric vehicles at CES 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Media OutReach - 8 January 2022 - Shortly after VinFast Global EV Day at CES 2022, Artemis DNA, a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables precision medicine through early disease detection in the U.S., expressed interest in VinFast EVs VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 by making 100 reservations thereof. Such decision by Artemis DNA shows the con

  • VinAI, world’s top 25 AI research-based company, makes first in-person debut of its product suite at CES 2022

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 8 January 2022 - VinAI, the world's top 25 AI research-based company, makes the first in-person debut of its cutting-edge product suite at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). VinAI showcases multi-object video analysis solution Smart Edge at CES 2022 Hailed as the most prominent tech affair, CES has been a global stage for the industry's next-gen technologies for 50 years. Gathering thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs, 2022 marks CES's physical retur