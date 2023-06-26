Study reveals 21% of Singapore respondents would rather be unemployed if values not aligned

More than half said it's important to work for an employer that is invested in equity, diversity and inclusion.

SINGAPORE — A survey commissioned by talent recruitment agency Randstad found that 21 per cent of Singapore respondents would rather be unemployed than work for an employer that does not align with their personal values.

The 12th edition of the 2023 Employer Brand Research Singapore report polled 2,753 respondents in Singapore comprising students, employees and the unemployed, aged 18 to 65. The report details how talent expectations are evolving alongside the economy and labour markets.

More than half – or 57 per cent – of the respondents in the survey said that it's critical for them to work for an employer that is invested in equity, diversity and inclusion. This sentiment is driven largely by the Gen-Z age group (18-24 years old), with two out of three agreeing, and underscores the importance of recognising the changing expectations of the younger workforce.

"Today's young workforce is driven by a powerful personal agenda – they want to feel a sense of belonging and work for an employer that aligns with their values. If they don't feel included at the workplace, they will take the initiative to look elsewhere," said Jaya Dass, managing director of permanent recruitment at Randstad Singapore.

The survey also revealed that 18 per cent of Singapore respondents believe that their employers do not support the protection and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ employees.

"One of the first steps towards equitable hiring is to eliminate biases in the recruitment process, and ensure that all competent candidates are considered regardless of their personal choices and sexual orientation," said Dass.

Non-monetary benefits are important

Data from the survey showed that 79 per cent of respondents find non-monetary benefits important, indicating that employees are prioritising their well-being when it comes to their expectations from employers.

Most respondents were concerned with having good relationships at work, followed by convenient location and flexible work arrangements.

Overall, 44 per cent of the respondents said that they need to work for a company that offers mental health and well-being benefits. This was again led mostly by the Gen-Z age group, with 55 per cent agreeing with the sentiment.

Only 46 per cent of millennials (aged 25-34) said that they need to work for a company that offers mental and well-being benefits, while 41 per cent of Gen-X (35-54 years old) agreed with the sentiment.

"Work and life have become so deeply intertwined today that employers need to be able to extend care from the workplace to their employees' personal lives, and help them maintain a positive life inside and outside of work," said Dass.

