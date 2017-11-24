Singapore's manufacturing output rose 14.6% in October

The electronics cluster led the growth with a 45.1% expansion.

Singapore's manufacturing output increased by 14.6% YoY in October 2017, the Economic Development Board (EDB) revealed.

The electronics cluster’s output expanded 45.1% YoY largely driven by the semiconductors segment which posted a robust growth of 64.6%.

The output of the precision engineering cluster grew 23.6% YoY, supported by a 37.8% increase in the precision modules & components segment. EDB said there was a higher production of dies, moulds, tools, jigs & fixture, optical instruments, and metal precision components.

The chemicals cluster’s output also increased 15.0% YoY. The petrochemicals segment grew 33.6%, mainly attributed to the low base in October last year as some plants had their maintenance shut down.

The output of the general manufacturing industries cluster increased 15.5% YoY, thanks to the food, beverages & tobacco segment, which grew 42.3% with higher production of beverages and milk products.

Meanwhile, the transport engineering cluster’s output shrank 3.8% YoY. The aerospace segment grew 14.7%, whilst the land transport and marine & offshore engineering segments fell 6.9% and 18.4%, respectively.

"The marine & offshore engineering segment remained weak with low levels of rig-building, shipbuilding and repair activities," EDB said.

The output of the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw the largest decline at 24.2% YoY. The pharmaceuticals segment's 36.1% decline offset medical technology's 13.7% increase.





