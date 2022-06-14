Lingdingd0ng posts about Singapore Airline's (SIA) student fare discounts on TikTok. (PHOTOS: Screenshots of Lingdingd0ng's TikTok video)

SINGAPORE — A Singapore university student shared how to save on Singapore Airlines tickets, and get other perks, by making use of her tertiary student status.

While student discounts for air fares are not new, TikTok user lingdingd0ng highlighted the tip on a TikTok clip posted on 2 June which has since garnered more than 190,000 views and over 15,000 likes.

Students save 10 per cent on round trip fares on Economy Class or Premium Economy Class tickets, and enjoy 40kg check-in baggage for flights to and from the United States and Canada. Usually, economy class passengers get either 25kg or 30kg in baggage allowance.

Students can also make a free first booking change to their destination, date of flight or cabin class.

In a follow-up video posted a day later, the woman, who said she is from the National University of Singapore, showed how to get the student discount which involves three steps: signing up as a KrisFlyer member, signing into your institution’s page to verify your status as a student then searching for student fares before booking the tickets.

Student statuses need to be verified yearly.

In a third video, lingdingd0ng said she managed to save $206 on her flight, and get 23kg in additional baggage, from Singapore to San Francisco.

Details of how to sign up can be found on Singapore Airlines’ student privileges web page. The list of other countries and regions from which students are also eligible for the privileges can also be found there.

Other airlines offer student benefits too

Singapore Airlines is not the only carrier with student discounts.

Other airlines with which students can enjoy privileges include Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Emirates.

Students looking to fly on Emirates can use a promo code to get discounts of up to 10 per cent if they book their flight before 30 September. They also get 10kg additional baggage allowance.

Students flying via Cathay Pacific can apply discount codes for student fares and must present verification while checking in at the airport.

Students who want to enjoy discounted fares with Qatar Airways are required to join its Student Club to enjoy the benefits.

