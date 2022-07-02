Sheng Siong increases senior citizen discount to 4% till end-2022

Entrance of a Sheng Siong outlet, showing shoppers milling about. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE – Senior citizens can now enjoy a discount of 4 per cent – up from 3 per cent – every Tuesday and Wednesday at Sheng Siong.

In an announcement on Friday (1 July), the homegrown supermarket chain said that the discount applies from 1 July until the end of 2022.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above, who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents, are eligible for the promotion provided they spend within a $200-per-receipt limit.

Items that are excluded from the promotion are infant formula, tobacco and alcohol products, phone cards, bulk purchase items, and medicinal products and devices (including ART kits), vouchers, and lottery products.

On Friday, Sheng Siong and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) also jointly announced that all Sheng Siong house brand grocery products will be listed on mobile application Price Kaki.

Price Kaki was launched by CASE in September 2019 as a tool to help consumers compare prices of daily essentials and make informed purchasing decisions.

"Sheng Siong is the first supermarket to make available all its house brand grocery products on Price Kaki amid recent consumer concerns over inflationary pressures and cost of living issues," the joint statement said.

More than 950 Sheng Siong house brand products, comprising daily essentials such as cooking oil, rice, instant beverages, confectionary products, canned food, noodles, snacks, and household cleaning products, are available on Price Kaki from Friday. This brings the number of products listed on Price Kaki to more than 6,200 items.

Senior citizen discounts at other supermarkets

Previously, supermarket chain Giant had extended its senior citizens discount of 5 per cent – up from the previous 3 per cent storewide – to weekdays from 14 June to 1 July.

In a press release on 13 June, the company said it was doing so to "extend its support to more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, to help them cushion the impact of the rising cost of living".

Meanwhile, NTUC Fairprice currently has discount schemes ranging from 2 to 3 per cent from Monday to Wednesday for senior citizens and members of the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation.

