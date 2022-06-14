Singapore markets close in 28 minutes

Scoot launches ticket sales for first non-stop service to Tokyo

Esther Au Yong
·Finance Editor
·2-min read
Picture of snow-capped Mount Fuji and light and dark pink cherry blossoms, illustrating a story on Scoot's first non-stop service to Tokyo. (PHOTO: Getty)
Scoot launches ticket sales for first non-stop service to Tokyo. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched the ticket sales for its first non-stop flight from Singapore to Tokyo, Japan.

Passengers can book tickets for travel from 1 August.

Pre-pandemic, Scoot operated flight services to Tokyo via Taipei and Bangkok.

Customers can also book flights – for travel from 1 September – for its non-stop service to Osaka, resumed since it was stopped due to the pandemic.

In a note to media, Scoot said that fares for Singapore – Tokyo (Narita) and Singapore – Osaka start from S$263 and S$296, respectively (taxes inclusive, one way). The flight services will be operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Japan started to allow tourists from certain countries – who are on approved group tours – to enter the country from 10 June.

Direct flight to Jeju, South Korea

In May, Scoot launched sales of a new thrice weekly direct flight service to Jeju, South Korea, which will start from 15 June.

It said then that the approximately six-hour flight service will be operated by Scoot’s Airbus A321neo aircraft, and promotional fares are pegged from S$300 for one-way trips, inclusive of taxes.

The flight service will be Scoot’s second destination to South Korea. It currently already offers four-times weekly flights to Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

SIA Group reported growth

With the opening of borders across the world, airlines such as Scoot are doing comparatively well and launching new routes.

The SIA Group reported last month that SIA and Scoot ferried a total of 1,452,500 passengers in April this year, up 62.7 per cent from the previous month.

Both the airlines carried 1,216.9 per cent more passengers in April, compared to the same period a year ago.

In April, SIA also resumed operations to Davao and Cebu in Philippines, while Scoot resumed flights to Hat Yai and Kota Kinabalu in Thailand and Malaysia respectively.

The passenger load factor in April stood at 72.7 per cent, the highest since the pandemic. This was an increase of 18.2 percentage points from the previous month, or 59 percentage points from a year ago. Passenger load factor improved across all route regions for both airlines.

