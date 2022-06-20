Singapore's Giant extends senior citizen discount of 5 per cent to this weekend

Singapore's Giant increases senior citizen discount to 5 per cent until 1 July. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – Giant is extending its ongoing weekday senior citizen discount to include the weekend of 25-26 June.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above enjoy a 5 per cent storewide discount at Giant outlets islandwide on weekdays, up from the previous 3 per cent, from 14 June to 1 July.

In a press release on 13 June, the company said it is doing so to "extend its support to more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, to help them cushion the impact of the rising cost of living".

Currently, Giant is the only supermarket that is offering storewide discounts for those aged over 60 every weekday. It started the scheme in June 2021.

“The rising inflation is becoming a real concern for many Singaporeans, especially in recent months. As a value retailer, we are always thinking about our consumers, and doing our best to ensure that they can rely on us to offer the best value for their essential food and household products,” said Lee Yik Hun, Marketing Director for Food and Own Brand, Southeast Asia, DFI Retail Group.

Lee added, “With the expansion of our senior citizen discount scheme, we are yet again strengthening our efforts and commitment to help keep prices low for our customers. During times of economic uncertainty, vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens, tend to be disproportionately affected.

"Therefore, we wanted to ensure that this group of customers are taken care of and that they can continue to shop and purchase their daily essentials with a peace of mind."

