Singapore Changi Airport to hire over 6,600 workers as air travel picks up

Changi Airport is seeking to fill over 6,600 job vacancies in one of its biggest recruitment drives. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced a mass recruitment drive with over 6,600 available job vacancies amid spiking demand for air travel.

The mass hiring, announced through CAG’s publication Changi Journeys on Tuesday (17 May), comes as the aviation industry recovers. Countries have started to loosen border controls put in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Passenger movements at Changi Airport crossed the one-million mark for the first time in two years in March, with some 1.14 million passenger movements recorded.

Passenger traffic in April neared 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and is expected to continue to grow to more than half of its pre-pandemic volume this year, CAG said.

CAG is also due to resume works for its Terminal 5 project, which has been halted for two years due to the pandemic. The new terminal is expected to be operational around the mid-2030s, Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran said earlier this week.

On its recruitment exercise, CAG said, "A positive vibe and energy is also returning to Changi. Visitors to Changi today will see more travellers checking in for flights. Many can also feel the buzz at the Departure Transit Hall as travellers enjoy the exciting retail and dining options with more shops now open, and many back to pre-COVID operating hours."

It is offering job vacancies in both professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) and non-PMET roles, with hiring focused on frontline passenger service positions and newly created roles in innovation and technology.

CAG said that its airport partners are offering market competitive salaries, incentives, and better career prospects. These include ground handlers Sats and Dnata.

The quality assurance team is seeking “food CSI experts” to maintain food safety and standards, while the airport emergency services and the cyber security team are also recruiting.

Get hired on the spot

Potential candidates may also visit the One Aviation Careers Fair, occurring over 27 and 28 May at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

The career fair will have themed career talks from airport partners. There will also be on-site interviews by more than 20 aviation companies so that candidates may apply, get interviewed and get hired on the spot.

