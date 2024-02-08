Singapore bankruptcy orders below pre-COVID levels, though applications at 18-year high

Singapore bankruptcy orders were below pre-COVID levels, though applications were at an 18-year high. (PHOTO: Getty) (Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – While bankruptcy applications in Singapore were at an 18-year high in 2023, actual bankruptcy orders, and corporate insolvencies, were lower than the application numbers, and also below pre-COVID levels.

This was noted in a reply by Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member, in Parliament.

There were 3,986 bankruptcy applications made by individuals or their creditors over unpaid debts of more than S$15,000 in 2023. Applications for companies to be compulsorily liquidated also peaked, hitting 273 in 2023.

Replying to a question by Yio Chu Kang Member of Parliament (MP) Yip Hon Weng, Tan, speaking on behalf of Finance Minister and MAS chairman Lawrence Wong, said, "It is important to put the latest bankruptcy statistics into perspective. Although bankruptcy applications in Singapore rose in 2023, not all applications resulted in bankruptcy orders. The actual bankruptcy orders were lower than the application numbers. The trend of bankruptcy orders has been largely stable over the recent years and it is also below pre-COVID levels."

Likewise, the actual winding up numbers of companies in 2023 were much lower, and also below pre-COVID levels.

Domestic interest rates rose sharply

Yip had asked, "In view of individual bankruptcy applications at an 18-year high and increased corporate insolvencies in 2023, whether this is a cause for concern to the Government". He also asked if the rise in insolvency is primarily due to struggles to service existing debts, or is it also driven by a higher risk appetite for new ventures, and whether the government is planning more services to address this issue, such as expanded debt counselling services or financial literacy programmes.

Tan added, "Bankruptcy applications rose amid the challenging macroeconomic and financial environment for corporates and individuals in recent years. The higher global interest rates environment also caused domestic interest rates to rise sharply."

Still, most companies and households were able to continue to service their loans. "There has not been any significant uptick in banks' non-performing loans for either households or corporates. MAS stress tests also show that most corporate and household borrowers have adequate buffers to manage shocks to income and financing costs," he said.

As for services to address the issue, Tan pointed out that the national financial education programme, MoneySense, actively educates the broader public on money management skills. Borrowers in distress can also seek help from various avenues, including Credit Counselling Singapore.

