SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines (SIA) and low-cost airline Scoot carried a combined total of nearly 2.7 million passengers in April 2023.

This is an increase of 85.5 per cent from a year ago when the total number of passengers carried was just over 1.4 million.

In its operating results for April 2023 released Monday (15 May), SIA Group said it continued to see strong passenger traffic and load factors across all route regions.

"This was supported by the robust leisure demand during the Easter holiday," said the group.

It added that the East Asia region continued to see healthy growth in demand to China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The group's passenger capacity was up 36.7 per cent from a year ago, while group passenger load factor (PLF) was 88.3 per cent, a 15.6 percentage points addition from one year ago. SIA's PLF was 87.5 per cent, while Scoot's PLF was 90.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cargo load factor of 50.7 per cent was 16 percentage points lower than a year ago. The group noted that cargo loads declined by 11.2 per cent year-on-year due to weaker demand, while capacity expanded by 16.8 per cent as increased passenger services resulted in higher bellyhold capacity.

Flight resumptions

During the month, Scoot resumed services to Haikou, Ningbo, and Xi'an. At the end of April 2023, the Group's passenger network, or the number of destinations, countries and territories including Singapore, covered 112 destinations in 36 countries and territories. SIA served 74 destinations, while Scoot served 61 destinations.

On the other hand, the cargo network comprised 118 destinations in 38 countries and territories.

On 30 December 2022, SIA resumed passenger flights to Beijing for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted flights there in March 2020.

