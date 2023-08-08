SIA will ramp up flights to destinations including Tokyo, Shanghai and KL

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will ramp up flight frequencies to key destinations during the northern summer of 2024. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will increase the number of flights to several key destinations across its network during the northern summer of 2024 from 31 March to 26 October 2024 in support of strong air travel demand, according to a statement released on Monday (7 Aug).

The move will see the national carrier reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies to several cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Copenhagen, Dubai, Seattle, Tokyo and Melbourne.

SIA added that it would be deploying larger Airbus aircraft to increase passenger capacity to destinations such as Cairns in Australia and Male in Maldives.

As a result, the five-times weekly direct flight between Singapore and Cairns will now fly four times a week, while the seven-times weekly service between Singapore and Male will have its aircraft changed from the Boeing 737-8 narrowbody to the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft.

Changes to China flights

From 1 May 2024, SIA will be adding a third daily service between Singapore and Beijing, up from the current two times daily and bringing to pre-pandemic levels.

The airline will also add a fifth daily service between Singapore and Hong Kong from 29 October 2023 while a sixth daily service will be added from 1 August 2024, bringing flight frequencies back to pre-pandemic levels between the two cities.

Furthermore, SIA will add a fourth daily service between Singapore and Shanghai from 1 October 2023, while a fifth daily service will be added from 31 March 2024, thus bringing back frequency to pre-pandemic levels.

Increased flights to Japan

From 1 October 2023, SIA said it will be adding a third daily service between Singapore and Tokyo, while a fourth daily service will be added between the two cities from 1 September 2024 and restoring pre-pandemic frequencies.

Story continues

Changes to Europe flights

From 1 July 2024, SIA's services between Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark with the A350-900 long-haul aircraft will go up to the pre-pandemic daily frequency from the current five times weekly.

The airlines will also be reinstating direct flights between Singapore and Barcelona in Spain. From 2 June 2024, direct flights between the two cities will resume with a twice-weekly service. SIA's direct services between Singapore and Milan, Italy will go up to four times weekly from twice weekly, while flights for the Singapore-Milan-Barcelona route will go down from five times weekly to thrice weekly.

SIA also announced the return of its flagship Airbus A380 to continental Europe, which will replace the A350-900 long-haul aircraft that currently operates the daily flights between Singapore and Frankfurt in Germany.

More flights to Malaysia

Flight services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur will be progressively ramped up from 47 times weekly to 66 times per week during the period from 31 March to 26 October 2024. From 31 March 2024, SIA will add a daily flight service and will mount a five-times weekly service from 3 June 2024.

An additional daily flight service will be added on 1 August 2024. SIA said that the additional flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur will be operated with the Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The full list of changes and adjustments to flight schedules can be viewed on SIA's website. The airline operator added that tickets will be available for sale progressively through its various distribution channels.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.