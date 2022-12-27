Singapore markets closed

  • Straits Times Index

    3,268.13
    +10.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,858.77
    +12.46 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.39
    -0.56 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    +11.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    19,593.06
    -86.14 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,474.69
    +0.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    6,923.03
    +87.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,564.90
    +23.87 (+0.36%)
     

SIA to fly passengers to Beijing on 30 Dec, first time since pandemic

·2-min read
A Singapore Airlines A380-800 on an airport tarmac.
From Friday (30 December), Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be resuming passenger flights to Beijing for the first time since the pandemic disrupted flights there in March 2020. (PHOTO: Getty)

By Tria Dianti

SINGAPORE – From Friday (30 December), Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be resuming passenger flights to Beijing for the first time since the pandemic disrupted flights there in March 2020.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the national carrier will be reinstating its passenger flights from Singapore to Beijing on a fortnightly basis, on Friday.

This comes three months after SIA resumed flights from Beijing to Singapore on 27 September. These flights operate every Tuesday and Friday.

Checks by ST showed that an economy ticket from Singapore to Beijing on Friday, with a return flight on Tuesday, costs S$4,053.

SIA also has a flight to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

An SIA spokesman told ST that it also has flights to and from Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen. However, the airline has not resumed flights to and from Guangzhou.

“We will continue to monitor the travel demand and work closely with local authorities to gradually resume passenger flight services between Singapore and mainland China where feasible. China is an important market for the SIA Group, and we will be ready when the Chinese government further opens up to international air travel,” said the spokesman, as quoted by ST.

China is set to drop quarantine measures for travellers from 8 January.

