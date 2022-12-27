From Friday (30 December), Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be resuming passenger flights to Beijing for the first time since the pandemic disrupted flights there in March 2020. (PHOTO: Getty)

By Tria Dianti

SINGAPORE – From Friday (30 December), Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be resuming passenger flights to Beijing for the first time since the pandemic disrupted flights there in March 2020.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the national carrier will be reinstating its passenger flights from Singapore to Beijing on a fortnightly basis, on Friday.

This comes three months after SIA resumed flights from Beijing to Singapore on 27 September. These flights operate every Tuesday and Friday.

Checks by ST showed that an economy ticket from Singapore to Beijing on Friday, with a return flight on Tuesday, costs S$4,053.

SIA also has a flight to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

An SIA spokesman told ST that it also has flights to and from Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen. However, the airline has not resumed flights to and from Guangzhou.

“We will continue to monitor the travel demand and work closely with local authorities to gradually resume passenger flight services between Singapore and mainland China where feasible. China is an important market for the SIA Group, and we will be ready when the Chinese government further opens up to international air travel,” said the spokesman, as quoted by ST.

China is set to drop quarantine measures for travellers from 8 January.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.