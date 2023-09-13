SIA to launch non-stop flights from Singapore to Brussels in 2024. (PHOTO: Singapore Airlines)

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Brussels from 5 April 2024, returning to the Belgian capital after over 20 years.

In a statement on Tuesday (12 September), SIA will operate four weekly flights to Brussels with the long-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900s. The plane features 253 seats in three cabin classes – 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class.

Subject to regulatory approval, flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 2355 hours (local time).

The return sector, operated as flight SQ303, will depart Brussels for Singapore on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1210 hours (local time).

The addition of Brussels increases the number of European destinations in the SIA network to 13.

SIA's acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Dai Hao Yu, said, "Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA's list of destinations.

"It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region via our hub at Changi Airport."

SIA said tickets these flights will be made available for sale progressively through various distribution channels from Wednesday.

