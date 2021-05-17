Singapore markets close in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • Straits Times Index

    3,039.21
    -15.81 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,932.91
    -151.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    28,218.49
    +190.92 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,231.40
    -2,775.61 (-5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.37
    -105.19 (-7.74%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow

    34,382.13
    +360.73 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.98 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +10.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    +0.19 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,590.32
    +7.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    5,923.97
    -14.38 (-0.24%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,206.69
    -62.67 (-1.00%)
     

Sealed Network poised to expand after getting US$2 million in seed investment

·5-min read
Sealed Network co-founders Benjamin Lee (left) and Leo Wen Ge.(PHOTO: Sealed Network)
Sealed Network co-founders Benjamin Lee (left) and Leo Wen Ge.(PHOTO: Sealed Network)

By Lyn Chan

SINGAPORE — Benjamin Lee made a bold move two years ago, co-founding Sealed Network Pte. Ltd., an expert network company, when the industry was still in its infancy in South-east Asia.

The gamble has paid off — the business which acts as a matchmaker between investors and industry experts — has confirmed a new US$2 million cash injection from several tech executives, and is also on track to achieve US$1 million in revenue by end-2021.

Before 2019, Lee was oblivious to the existence of the expert advisory service. The 29-year-old recalled that he “found it rather incredulous” when an acquaintance told him at a Hong Kong tech conference that her former employer had spent millions on expert networks services. What the former Grab Holdings Inc. and Huobi Group employee did know was that he wanted to start something in the talent recruitment space which could leverage technology.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Singapore, Benjamin explained why he started Sealed Network.

“I saw how the future of work is being transformed by recent advancements in disruptive technologies like AI," Lee said. "As a result, there is a growing interest in diversifying income streams, discussions about remote work, and even ‘job-sharing’ in the workplace.”

After some intense research, Lee and co-founder Wen Ge Leo, previously from Temasek-backed venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners, decided to start the company. Leo is now the head of operations at Sealed Network.

The company is growing fast, with a double-digit growth year-on-year, and also has over 20,000 experts on hand to answer investor queries. Clients pay Sealed Network a percentage of the engagement fee.

A typical engagement session lasts from 30 minutes to one hour. Experts at Sealed Network can earn up to US$1,300 an hour, according to Lee. They come primarily from Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“This is a reflection of their relative importance in the growth of the regional economy,” said Lee, adding that an increasing number of customers ask for fintech, e-commerce or last-mile logistics expert advice in Indonesia and Vietnam.

American and European companies with headquarters or a regional office in Singapore are the heaviest users of the platform, followed by large local and regional companies based in SE Asia, and rounded off by companies based in Europe, China and the US.

For the near term, Sealed Network is focused on expanding coverage of Indonesia and Vietnam. The decision “tracks broader trends in the flows of capital into the region”, Lee said.

He said that Sealed Network is currently on a steady momentum, and hopes to continue its stride. Evolving its proprietary online platform launched earlier this year is on the cards.

“In the near term, we aim to train the platform’s recommendation engine to provide more relevant suggested experts when clients submit requests," Lee said. He estimates that hiring the right tech talent needed is likely "a six-figure investment over the next two years".

Lee, who is single and devotes a fair bit of his time to community work related to entrepreneurship and business, shares some of his entrepreneurial experience.

Why is what Sealed Network offering essential?

It is impossible for everyone to know everything, and researching an unfamiliar industry can take a long time. Investors or strategy consultants use expert networks to speak directly with subject matter experts who can very quickly get them up to speed about an industry of interest. Expert networks greatly accelerate the learning process.

Also, investors need to validate key assumptions in their investment theses. These key assumptions often involve granular-level insights into things like operational challenges, workflow processes or even personal opinions from key decision makers.

What were the challenges in getting started, and how did you overcome them?

Recruiting early team members was tough due to the lack of awareness among job seekers about the expert network industry in this part of the world. We managed to find the right hires from meeting with a lot of people and by getting a pool of credible and strategic investors and advisors to support us.

Similarly, many experts we were onboarding onto the platform were also initially unfamiliar with the expert network industry. By taking the time to patiently educate the market, more experts began to understand our business.

Who or what inspires you?

I look up to Grab in the South-east Asian start-up space. When I worked there, I found that they possessed a culture of excellence and respect. My time at Grab showed me the power of bringing together people driven to make a dent in the universe, all highly competent and respectful. With a culture and a team like that, there is little that cannot be achieved.

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs?

I love this particular quote by Reid Hoffman, describing an entrepreneur as “someone who will jump off a cliff and assemble an airplane on the way down”. Don’t expect everything to be perfect from the start, because you will have to keep iterating along the journey and finding solutions as you go. Having this perspective in mind helps to keep you from feeling daunted by the moments of uncertainty that will punctuate your journey as a start-up founder.

Related stories:

Ox Street CEO’s focus on customer service spurs regional expansion

Ohmyhome chips away at the traditional housing transaction process

Tribecar banks on convenience and low cost to attract users to car-sharing

More Finance stories:

Latest stories

  • Russia seeks to outlaw Navalny movement

    A Russian court is set to hear an "extremism" case against the political network of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday as Moscow seeks to outlaw the opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

  • Chile ruling coalition heading for disappointment in constitutional delegates vote

    Chile's center-right ruling coalition has secured 21% of votes for its list of new constitution delegates with 59% of votes counted, according to the electoral authority Servel, suggesting President Sebastian Pinera's government will struggle to secure 1/3 of seats needed to block radical changes to the charter. Independent candidates emerged as the big winners of the weekend vote to pick 155 men and women to rewrite the current charter drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. A projection of seats allocated according to vote percentage conducted by CNN's local channel in Chile suggested candidates backed by Chile Vamos would secure 38, the centre-left 24, the far-left 30 and independent candidates 45.

  • Upcycled by Miu Miu breathes new life into denim pieces

    Miu Miu is collaborating with Levi's on a series of sustainable denim line.

  • Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai's assets frozen

    The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital published pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder.

  • Lancashire: Child dead and four injured after homes destroyed in gas explosion

    Police urge local residents to avoid entire area while blast is investigated

  • Praxonomy Selected by the FinTech Association of Hong Kong to Digitise Board Meetings and Governance

    FTAHK's implementation of Praxonomy's board portal solution, Boardfolio, will streamline its board meeting processes and communications.

  • Cloud Comrade Brings Patented Advanced Data Security Solution to Asia-Pacific Customers

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 May 2021 - Singapore-headquartered cloud consulting company Cloud Comrade is onboarding a next-generation cloud-native data security technology that will be available in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region this month. Through a partnership with U.S. based information security company Rixon Technology, Cloud Comrade clients will be able to further protect their customers from data breaches while easily navigating complex global compliance and privacy regulations more effectively using data tokenization. To combat the complexity of countless attack vectors and the proliferation of cyber attackers worldwide, Rixon Technology has changed the data security paradigm through a different approach to data protection. The Rixon Technology patented cloud-native vaultless tokenization platform tokenizes sensitive data which in turn renders it useless to unauthorized users. "Cloud Comrade is constantly enhancing and expanding our product offerings and capabilities to deliver new value to our customers," said Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director of Cloud Comrade. "Rixon Technology is a unique, cloud-native data security solution for our clients, which will bolster protection against data breaches and help them comply with privacy and regulatory guidelines." Organizations currently face unprecedented challenges in meeting compliance requirements and protecting against data breaches. Rixon Technology's patented cloud-based vaultless tokenization platform is designed with both the organization and the data owner in mind. Sensitive data is protected through robust security features that include customized options and unique ways to control data access. For instance, the Rixon Technology platform offers access to a cutting-edge reversible masking technology that automates access to right to be forgotten and right to be remembered. Such features permit individuals to manage the use of their sensitive data while simultaneously streamlining and compressing complicated regulatory requirements of Cloud Comrade clients. "We built a technology solution that understands the many challenges faced by companies and individuals due to ever-increasing complex regulatory requirements and sophisticated cyber-attacks," said David Johnson, CEO of Rixon Technology. "Cloud Comrade offers a high level of cloud technology competency, market expertise, and a commitment to providing superior client service. We are excited to offer our advanced security solution through our partnership with Cloud Comrade."About Cloud Comrade: Cloud Comrade is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia also. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia (sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com.About Rixon Technology: US-based Rixon Technology was founded in 2014, and offers an array of leading-edge data security solutions. The company has broad experience helping to guide clients around the world in enhancing their data security posture and to comply with privacy regulatory requirements. For more information on Rixon Technology, visit rixontechnology.com.#CloudComrade #RixonTechnology

  • Xinhua Silk Road: China state-owned grid firm's Jiangsu branch explores new path to boost local low carbon development

    State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China's state-owned grid operator, helped the east China-located coastal province - Jiangsu incubate a new and green type of power system to facilitate the province's low carbon economic development.

  • Pro-Israel Crowd Surrounds Reporter at Looted Restaurant Near Tel Aviv

    A pro-Israel crowd surrounded a reporter filming outside a looted restaurant in Bat Yam, Israel, on May 12.This footage, filmed by Tomer Appelbaum, shows journalist Adva Dadon attempting to report to a camera while members of the crowd try to grab her microphone and shout over her. Earlier in the video, two crowd members can be seen exiting the damaged restaurant while carrying items.The incident occurred amid reports of inter-ethnic clashes in Israel, sparked by ongoing violence in Gaza. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum via Storyful

  • Matthew McConaughey is ‘making calls’ as he mulls a run for Texas governor

    Matthew McConaughey has quietly been ‘making calls’ to political experts, before deciding whether to run for Governor of Texas, Alice Hutton writes

  • Compass Offices Unveils New Business Centre to Meet Surging Demand for Hybrid Workspace

    Compass Offices, a leading flexible office provider in APAC, opens its new centre to provide over 13,700 sq ft of flexible office space in Sheung Wan.

  • Sam Houston State wins FCS title on TD pass with 16 seconds left

    The 2020-21 college football season officially came to an end on Sunday.

  • Australian cricketers return after Indian league suspension

    Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were among the stars of Australia's Indian Premier League contingent who arrived back in Sydney on Monday, almost two weeks after the lucrative cricket tournament was suspended amid surging COVID-19 infections in the host country. The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after players or staff from at least three of the eight franchises returned positive tests for the coronavirus. Former test batsman Mike Hussey, who remained in India to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, was expected to return home later Monday via Qatar.

  • Japan's Ohtani hits ninth-inning homer, Angels cool off Red Sox

    Japan's Shohei Ohtani blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth as the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Sunday.

  • China April home prices quicken to 8-month high

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New home prices in China grew at the fastest pace in eight months in April, data showed on Monday, despite the government's ramped-up efforts to tame the red-hot market and tackle an alarming build-up in debt. Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.6% in April from a month earlier, the quickest pace since August 2020 and a notch up from a 0.5% gain in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose to an eight-month high of 4.8%, compared with 4.6% growth in March.

  • Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

    The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low.

  • China central bank injects 100 billion yuan through medium-term loans - statement

    China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Monday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 13th month in a row. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($15.54 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations. The fresh fund injection via the liquidity tool effectively offset the same amount of such MLF loans due on the same day.

  • 'Get Outta There!': Acrobatic Bear Climbs Porch Railing to Reach Bird Feeder

    An acrobatic and hungry black bear balanced on a porch railing to steal some bird seeds from a Maine family home on May 12.Vicki Babb filmed this video that shows the bear walking on the fence before reaching the bird feeder while standing upright.“Aye, get out of there, you little s***,” Babb yells and knocks on her door, the video shows.Babb told Storyful that the mammal finally broke the bird feeder and laid on the ground eating his food.“This little guy was very brave!” Babb said, “He didn’t seem to mind me at all.” Credit: Vicki Babb via Storyful

  • Smoke Billows Into the Sky After Train Derailment in Sibley, Iowa

    Thick smoke billowed in Sibley, Iowa, after a train derailed in the town’s southwest on May 16.The incident was caused by a bridge collapse, according to local media citing officials. Media reports said the train was carrying fertilizer and ammonium nitrate.This video posted to Facebook by Becky Lynn shows the scene of the incident. Credit: Becky Lynn via Storyful

  • Over 80 percent of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer: poll

    More than 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new poll published Monday showed, with just under 10 weeks until the Tokyo Games.