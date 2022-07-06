Scammer poses as Vickers Venture Partners offering a new trading platform

A scammer is posing as Vickers Venture Partners and offering a new trading platform. (PHOTO: Getty Creative)

SINGAPORE — A party impersonating Vickers Venture Partners has been advertising its new “Vickers Venture AI Trading platform” and created social media accounts to convince the public to open a trading account with them.

Vickers Venture Partners said it was recently made aware of a party impersonating the company, creating websites, Telegram channels and a YouTube account, according to a statement on Wednesday (6 July).

"The websites, Telegram channels and YouTube channels and their requests are fraudulent. Vickers has not created such a platform and that this is a clear case of identity theft," the company said.

"Investors should be aware that if they open an account with this trading platform, they are not investing in any vehicles managed by Vickers," it said.

A police report has been filed in Singapore, the venture capital firm said.

"Vickers manages venture capital investments which are only made available to accredited investors through our six funds and co-investment vehicles," the company said. "We do not provide any investment services to the public."

To qualify as accredited investors, individuals need to have at least S$300,000 of income from the past 12 months, S$1 million in net financial assets or S$2 million in net personal assets, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore rules.

"Please be forewarned that any attempt to solicit investments from any member of the public using Vickers Venture Partners’ name and/or brand is a fraud or scam," the firm said.

Vickers Venture Partners said it does not have active YouTube and Telegram channels, and its only domain is https://www.vickersventure.com/

It also warned of a fake press release that has been placed on news platform Coinspeaker.

The company said it has reported the scam to the social media organisations as well as Coinspeaker.

