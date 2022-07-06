Singapore markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • Straits Times Index

    3,103.09
    -1.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei

    26,121.16
    -302.31 (-1.14%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    21,472.43
    -380.64 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,034.61
    -261.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.17
    -5.86 (-1.33%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.38
    -0.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,425.73
    -15.08 (-1.05%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    6,629.84
    -73.43 (-1.10%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,399.63
    +89.64 (+1.42%)
     
JOBS:

Over 5 in 10 S'pore workers consider quitting if forced to return to workplace full-time

Scammer poses as Vickers Venture Partners offering a new trading platform

Janet Ong
·Finance Editor
·2-min read
Vickers Venture said it has not created such a platform and that this is a clear case of identity theft
A scammer is posing as Vickers Venture Partners and offering a new trading platform. (PHOTO: Getty Creative)

SINGAPORE — A party impersonating Vickers Venture Partners has been advertising its new “Vickers Venture AI Trading platform” and created social media accounts to convince the public to open a trading account with them.

Vickers Venture Partners said it was recently made aware of a party impersonating the company, creating websites, Telegram channels and a YouTube account, according to a statement on Wednesday (6 July).

"The websites, Telegram channels and YouTube channels and their requests are fraudulent. Vickers has not created such a platform and that this is a clear case of identity theft," the company said.

"Investors should be aware that if they open an account with this trading platform, they are not investing in any vehicles managed by Vickers," it said.

A police report has been filed in Singapore, the venture capital firm said.

"Vickers manages venture capital investments which are only made available to accredited investors through our six funds and co-investment vehicles," the company said. "We do not provide any investment services to the public."

To qualify as accredited investors, individuals need to have at least S$300,000 of income from the past 12 months, S$1 million in net financial assets or S$2 million in net personal assets, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore rules.

"Please be forewarned that any attempt to solicit investments from any member of the public using Vickers Venture Partners’ name and/or brand is a fraud or scam," the firm said.

Vickers Venture Partners said it does not have active YouTube and Telegram channels, and its only domain is https://www.vickersventure.com/

It also warned of a fake press release that has been placed on news platform Coinspeaker.

The company said it has reported the scam to the social media organisations as well as Coinspeaker.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

    From the release of the Fed meeting minutes and jobs report data this week to foreign policy with China and NATO allies, here are three things to watch at the intersection of politics and business.

  • Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space

    Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, described Moscow's capture of the Luhansk region as "a liberation day to celebrate both on Earth and in space." The agency posted pictures of cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov smiling as they held up flags of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

  • Russia claims control of Luhansk region of Donbas

    STORY: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged on Sunday that Kyiv’s forces had withdrawn, from Ukraine's last stronghold in the Luhansk region.Russia said its capture of the city of Lysychansk, just a week after taking neighboring Sievierodonetsk, secures a political win that meets a key Kremlin goal.Over the weekend, evacuees from the Luhansk region sought shelter in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, after a relentless assault by Russian forces.Three-year-old Ofelia Bondar escaped Lysychansk with her mother Nina."The city doesn't exist any more. It has practically been wiped off the face of the Earth. There is no humanitarian aid distribution centre, it has been hit. The building which used to house the centre does not exist any more. Just like many of our houses."Zelenskiy vowed to regain control over the area with the help of long-range Western weapons.He also met with Western officials on Sunday who promised to send more aid to Ukraine, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese."Australia stands ready to continue to support the government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious in defense of your national sovereignty and your homeland.”The battlefield focus now shifts to the neighboring Donetsk region, where Kyiv still controls swathes of territory.First responders moved to tackle the aftermath of the latest shelling over the weekend.Moscow aims to capture the industrial Donbas heartland that comprises of Luhansk and Donetsk.In a small Ukrainian village, a funeral service was held for a soldier killed in the east of the country.Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, which Moscow denies.Russia says what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine aims to protect Russian speakers from nationalists.Ukraine and its allies say this is a baseless pretext to seize territory.

  • Five stand trial for sedition in Hong Kong over children’s books about sheep

    The group are accused of trying to ‘incite hatred’ with books depicting Hong Kong residents as sheep and mainland Chinese as wolves

  • Singapore's True Group wins suit against ex-Group CEO Patrick Wee

    Patrick Wee not only misled members of the group's fitness clubs about its financial situation, he also found a "scapegoat". Read for all the details.

  • Public Service officers can WFH an average of 2 days weekly: Chan Chun Sing

    What are the other flexible working arrangements that can be worked out?

  • Vetter’s newest clinical manufacturing site successfully completed its first customer fills

    Vetter Development Services Rankweil is poised for expansion Next milestone for the site development is achieved Positive feedback received from audits with more scheduledPlanned expansions will help meet increased customer demand RAVENSBURG, GERMANY AND RANKWEIL, AUSTRIA - Media OutReach - 5 July 2022 - With the realization of the first successful customer fills, Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has reached another milestone at its new clinica

  • Dollar dominant as recession fears hit euro, pound bruised

    The dollar stood tall on Wednesday, holding at a 20-year peak against the euro and multi-month highs against other major peers as higher gas prices and political uncertainty renewed recession fears and sent investors scrambling to the safe-haven currency. In Asia, the euro was at $1.025, only a fraction above its overnight low of $1.0236, its weakest since late 2002, The single currency lost 1.5% on Tuesday, its biggest fall since COVID-19 ravaged markets in March 2020. Combined with falls in other major currencies, that left the dollar index just off its overnight 20-year peak at 106.57, though fellow safe haven, the Japanese yen, rose.

  • Oil tumbles 9% on recession demand destruction fears

    Oil plummeted about 9% on Tuesday in the biggest daily drop since March on growing fears of a global recession and lockdowns in China that could slash demand. Oil futures sank along with natural gas, gasoline and equities, which often serve as demand indicator for crude.

  • Hong Kong versus Singapore: Which city is best for expats in 2022?

    From earning potential to education and childcare, which city will come out on top?

  • Over half of S'pore workers would consider quitting if made to return to workplace full-time

    Younger workers are more reluctant than their older colleagues to return to the workplace full-time, according to a survey.

  • S'pore-based crypto lender Vauld freezes withdrawals, eyes restructuring

    The Singapore-based crypto lender said it froze withdrawals and hired advisers to explore a potential restructuring.

  • 2022 Singapore Banks Mid-Year Review: Where Are They Headed from Here?

    We take a look at how banks have performed this year and the factors influencing their business for the remainder of 2022. The post 2022 Singapore Banks Mid-Year Review: Where Are They Headed from Here? appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Singapore's sky-high car prices are a warning for global cities

    Singapore’s model of making cars a luxury is beginning to look less crazy as other global cities try to build more sustainable infrastructure.

  • 'Guerrilla' sales, crowdsourcing: Japan's game console crunch

    It's still dark when the line starts forming outside an electronics store in Tokyo, as desperate gamers try to snag the latest PlayStation or Xbox despite chronic shortages in Japan.

  • SINOVAC joins hands with HKU-CTC research team and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong to kick off a clinical trial of an Omicron-specific inactivated vaccine for booster use in Hong Kong, China

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 July 2022 - A kick off ceremony was held at Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (Gleneagles or GHK) for initiating a clinical trial to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the SINOVAC's Omicron-specific COVID-19 inactivated vaccine used as a booster shot in healthy adults, in anticipation of providing scientific evidence for future immunization strategy. This study is led by a medical research team of the University of Hong Kong Clinical Trials Centre (HKU-CTC) in

  • All You Need To Know About Singapore’s Home Loan Rates Hitting New Highs Amidst Fed Interest Rate Hike

    Amidst the Fed's latest interet rate hike, the rates of housing loans in Singapore have all surged. What does this mean for us? Read on to...

  • Sanjuro holds 38.2% of Hwa Hong, extends offer date to Aug 1

    Sanjuro, with 38.2% of Hwa Hong, extends offer date to Aug 1 but won't revise offer

  • Marcos team defends scrapping of San Miguel economic zone

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of a planned economic zone covering San Miguel Corp.’s airport supports a drive to be more deliberate in granting tax incentives and shouldn’t alarm investors, his chief economic planner said.