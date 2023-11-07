OCBC digital banking, PayNow services down in Singapore

BRAZIL - 2019/06/24: In this photo illustration an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – OCBC's digital banking services and its PayNow platform were reportedly down on Tuesday afternoon (7 November), with some customers reporting that they were unable to use these services.

In a Facebook post at about 1.40pm, OCBC said, "We are experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking... We are working hard to resolve this issue asap, sorry for any inconvenience caused."

It further advised customers to "consider using other modes of payment such as credit cards and/or NETs" if they needed to make urgent transfers.

On the app, customers encountered a notice that said they "may have difficulty accessing our banking and payment services".

Previously, OCBC banking services – including its mobile and online banking, PayNow and ATMs – were down on the morning of Monday, 28 August.

