OCBC banking services in Singapore, including ATMs, PayNow, down on Monday morning
OCBC users reported being unable to use their credit cards and that the PayNow app was down.
SINGAPORE – OCBC banking services – including its mobile and online banking, PayNow and ATMs – were down on Monday (28 August) morning.
The bank acknowledged the issues in a Facebook post before 10am. It said, "We are facing technical problems with our systems impacting our banking channels (mobile & online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity and Cards). We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and are resolving the problem. We will provide updates as soon as we can. Customers can still visit our branches for urgent transactions."
At 10.33am, OCBC updated that it had restored card and branch services. At 10.37am, ATM services were restored, it said.
