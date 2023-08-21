LKY100 coins can be collected starting 4 September: MAS. (Screenshot: MAS)

SINGAPORE — A total of four million commemorative LKY100 coins have been minted and will be distributed starting 4 September to successful applicants, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday (21 August).

The S$10 coin was launched on 15 May to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The gold-coloured coin was designed by local artist Weng Ziyan and features a portrait of Lee, accompanied in the foreground by the Marina Barrage.

The LKY100 coin. (Screenshot: MAS)

MAS said that the number of minted coins will meet the demand received from over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise.

"All successful applicants for the LKY100 coin will be allotted the full quantity requested," MAS said.

The remaining coins available, including those which are uncollected, will be available for general exchange later.

How to collect LKY100 coins

From 21 August to 30 September, each applicant will receive an SMS from MAS. The SMS will indicate the number of coins they have been allotted, a two-week collection period – within 4 September to 26 November – and bank branch from which to collect the coins.

"Some applicants may be assigned an alternative bank branch rather than the branch of their choice due to high demand for collection slots at certain branches," MAS said.

From 27 November until 3 December, applicants who are unable to collect their coins during the two-week allocated period can do so at their designated bank branch.

MAS said that successful applicants should also take note of the following:

a) Adhere to your allocated collection period and designated bank branch.

b) Check the bank's website for the operating hours of your designated bank.

c) Bring along your NRIC/birth certificate and the SMS notification sent by MAS.

d) Payment of S$10 per coin is to be made at the designated bank branch upon collection.

e) Collection can be done on your behalf during your allocated two-week collection period and at your designated bank branch by providing a copy of your NRIC/birth certificate, and a screenshot of the SMS notification sent by MAS.

All SMS notifications from MAS for the LKY100 coin will not contain any clickable URL link or ask for any upfront payment, MAS said.

