KidZania to reopen in Singapore in Q1 2024

The new Kidzania will include new experiences that provide "a fresh viewpoint on the world of professions".

SINGAPORE — Family edutainment experience KidZania is set to reopen in Singapore in Q1 2024, theme park developer and operator Sim Leisure Group announced on Monday (12 June).

In a statement announcing its tenancy agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) to refurbish and operate the attraction on Sentosa Island, Sim Leisure Group said it has secured the long-term licensing rights for Singapore from KidZania Inc, the privately held international edutainment chain based in Mexico.

The company said that KidZania 5.0 "is set to provide a fresh viewpoint on the world of professions in response to the complex challenges of the changing world".

"It will focus on portraying the cities and jobs of the future, preparing the citizens of tomorrow and instilling a better sense of sustainability by incorporating at least eight elements of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Renowned Singaporean and worldwide brands will join Sim Leisure Group in enhancing KidZania 5.0 as purpose partners of KidZania Singapore," said the company.

Sim Leisure Group, listed on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board, said it will refurbish the 7,600 sq m Family Entertainment Centre located at Sentosa's Palawan Beach, which housed the original KidZania Singapore and will introduce a whole suite of new attractions and experiences including YouTube Entrepreneur, Animation Studio and Makers Space.

The company said it has earned a profit of RM6.4 million (S$1.9 million) "within a mere seven months of active operations" after acquiring KidZania Kuala Lumpur in December 2020.

KidZania, an award-winning edutainment attraction from Mexico for children aged four to 14 to role-play occupations in a replica city, first opened in Singapore in January 2013 under a different licensee and ceased operations in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Kidzania centre was launched in 1999 and concept is now available in 26 locations worldwide, including London, Dubai, and Tokyo. Eight more are under development in places such as the United States, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

