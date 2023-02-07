JCube will cease operations at 10pm on 6 August. (PHOTO: Getty)

By Tria Dianti

SINGAPORE – The JCube mall, located in Jurong East Central, will stop operations from 7 August, and will be redeveloped into a 40-storey residential complex with commercial space on the first and second levels.

In a statement on Tuesday (7 February), CapitaLand Development (CLD) said that the mall will close for the last time at 10pm on 6 August.

Targeted for completion in 2027, CLD said the complex will "complement the government's plans to bring new homes – alongside new businesses, recreational facilities and amenities – to the Jurong Lake District (JLD)".

The apartment development will be "directly connected to the Jurong East MRT interchange station, Westgate and IMM Building via J-Walk, the covered elevated pedestrian network in JLD".

Currently, Jurong East MRT interchange serves the East-West Line and North-South Line. In the future, it will also serve the Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line.

The chief executive of CLD (Singapore) Tan Yew Chin said, "We are confident of maximising the excellent locational attributes of the site to create quality homes where residents could enjoy the privileges of living in a district where facilities for retail, entertainment, healthcare, education, sports and fitness are all within easy reach."

The new development is expected to launch for sale in the second half of 2023.

JCube, opened for business in April 2012, is home to Singapore's first Olympic-size ice rink. The mall, comprising five levels of retail, two basement levels of car park and a rooftop landscaped plaza, had replaced the old Jurong Entertainment Centre.

