Singapore markets closed

  • Straits Times Index

    3,227.10
    -35.97 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    17,933.27
    -214.68 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.04
    -281.07 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,424.98
    -14.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    7,178.58
    -40.32 (-0.56%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,259.54
    -42.17 (-0.67%)
     

Interior design incubation centre to be set up to nurture local talent

Staff Writer
·Editorial team
·2-min read
Singapore designer Mike Lim (left pic, centre) wins the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Singapore Interior Design Awards for his body of work such as The Assima Mall in Kuwait. (PHOTOS: Society of Interior Designers Singapore)
Singapore designer Mike Lim (left pic, centre) wins the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Singapore Interior Design Awards for his body of work such as The Assima Mall in Kuwait. (PHOTOS: Society of Interior Designers Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Society of Interior Designers Singapore (SIDS) is setting up an interior design incubation centre to nurture local talent and help start-ups establish a firm foundation upon entering the industry.

The centre was announced by Indranee Rajah - Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development - during the annual Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Friday (23 September).

Estimated to cost about $2 million, it will be housed in Grantral Mall@MacPherson and is expected to be ready in May 2023.

It will function as a co-working space, as well as a resource and research-and-development (R&D) centre. It will allow interior designers to access shared resources like building material libraries, R&D test labs, meeting rooms and computer labs. To get access to these resources, interior designers will have to join SIDS as members.

“The initiative is something close to my heart," said SIDS president Tung Ching Yew, who is also the founder and managing director of Singapore-based design firm SODA.

“It can be daunting taking your first steps in this industry, especially without a mentor or experience in the sector. I failed the first time trying to set up a design studio when I was 23. So I went back to the workforce for another 10 years before trying again. By that time, I was already 33.

“This centre will help those like my 23-year-old self navigate the obstacles one may face as a start-up."

Push for life-long learning mentality

More than half of the centre’s space will be set aside for training and workshop purposes. SIDS will curate training courses, seminars and mentorship programmes to support interior-design start-ups.

The centre follows SIDS’ push to get Singapore’s interior designers to place more emphasis on certification and embracing a life-long learning mentality. For example, the Singapore Interior Design Accreditation Scheme was announced in 2021 to define core skill sets and competencies to help ensure high standards and professionalism in the local industry.

Friday's SIDA saw winners chosen from over 400 entries in categories such as the prestigious Best Design Firm and Best of the Best awards.

Singapore designer Mike Lim was the big winner of the night. The principal designer of DP Design, Lim's Ruffled Ice installation at i Light Singapore 2022 and the 8 Tampines Grande Office Lobby earned him the Best of the Best gong.

Meanwhile, his body of work in a career spanning over 30 years earned him the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. His projects include: the retail component of Changi Airport Terminal 2, Paragon Shopping Centre and Our Tampines Hub.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • Editor’s Take: What Health & Finance Have In Common?

    Prevention is always better than cure. The post Editor’s Take: What Health & Finance Have In Common? appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Sierra Space weighs public offering to help fund space station, president says

    Sierra Space, a subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corp, may go public or pursue other funding options that would accelerate the company toward its goal of building a space station, company executives told Reuters. No private company has built a space station. Sierra is working with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to construct one, called Orbital Reef, in competition with other programs from companies such as Lockheed Martin and Axiom Space.

  • UOB Home Loan Review: Calculator, Interest Rates, Refinance, Promotions

    No matter what kind of property you’re buying, UOB has made sure that there’s something for you. On top of typical fixed and floating home loan packages, UOB has an... The post UOB Home Loan Review: Calculator, Interest Rates, Refinance, Promotions appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.

  • Tyler Hobbs' Fidenza NFT Project Gets $1M Pump Over 48 hours

    One wallet spent around $900,000 on the generative art NFT project alone.

  • California 'BitLicense' Bill Vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom

    California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 2269, saying it would be "premature" to create a licensing regime specific to crypto without considering feedback from stakeholders and the cost of a new licensing structure.

  • Fed Interest Rate Hike – What This Means For Singaporean Homeowners

    While most of Singapore was sleeping, the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rates yet again. Know to the common man as “The Fed”, the whispers of interest rate hikes... The post Fed Interest Rate Hike – What This Means For Singaporean Homeowners appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.

  • Divorcing couples can't afford to move out of marital homes

    Estranged couples are being forced to remain under the same roof, unable to afford to divorce as legal costs, house prices and mortgage rates soar.

  • UK faces ‘really tough times’ admits PM Liz Truss ahead of mini-budget

    The PM promised the ‘growth plan will deliver better jobs, more funding for public services and higher wages’ amid the cost-of-living crisis

  • Truss departs Number 10 for 'Mini Budget'

    Prime Minister Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal statement to the House of Commons, which has been dubbed a 'mini budget'.

  • This stay-at-home dad says raising his children is his best investment

    Why did Cliff Tam choose to be a stay-at-home dad and not the breadwinner of the family?

  • Indian automaker Mahindra in talks to raise up to $500 million for EV push -source

    NEW DELHI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with global investors to raise between $250 million and $500 million to accelerate its plans to build electric vehicles (EVs), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Mahindra is in early talks with global green funds and private equity firms, the person said, adding that it wants a long-term investor who can help build out its EV business. Some investors, however, in recent months have shown interest in participating in a funding round of worth around $800 million, two banking industry sources said, adding that they have held talks with the company about such offers.

  • DBS FHR Home Loan – The Fixed Deposit Home Rate and Why It’s So Different From Other Home Loans

    When I think “groundbreaking”, I think of Marvel and the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which starred a talking raccoon and a walking tree and still managed to pocket... The post DBS FHR Home Loan – The Fixed Deposit Home Rate and Why It’s So Different From Other Home Loans appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.

  • Don’t put off mortgage refinancing because you think the process is too tedious

    One of the top reasons people put off mortgage refinancing during the lock-in period is because they think they cannot save money. The post Don’t put off mortgage refinancing because you think the process is too tedious appeared first on iCompareLoan.

  • Land betterment charge rates revised; non-landed residential developments see biggest increase

    Land betterment charge (formerly known as "development charge") rates for the period of Sept 23 to 28 Feb, 2023 have been raised (Picture: Samuel Isaac Chua/The Edge Singapore)SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has announced the revision of land betterment charge (LBC) rates for the period of Sept 23 to 28 Feb, 2023.Read also: SLA and Redas sign MOU to spur adoption and innovation of geospatial technologyThe revision follows the Land Betterment Charge Act which entered int

  • The Ultimate Movie, TV and Music Subscription Plan Price Guide

    Wondering how much to pay for Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and other streaming services? Check out our ultimate subscription plan price guide...

  • TRON Founder Justin Sun Speaks at UDC: TRON Ecosystem Leads the Way to Web 3.0 with Its User Base Expectedly Growing to Compete with Ethereum Next Year

    GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 23 September 2022 - On the morning of September 23, TRON founder Justin Sun attended Upbit Developer Conference (UDC) in South Korea and delivered a keynote speech titled "TRON Leads the Way to Web 3.0" via video link. As Sun suggested, Web 3.0 makes us closer to a decentralized future. The TRON ecosystem is striving in multiple fields such as marketing, technology, and asset liquidity to democratize finance and foster a better environment for art, games, m

  • Singaporean Andy Goh creates prefabricated, luxury villas with R+ in Cambodia

    Goh, at his office in Singapore, with the models of his prefabricated modules and images of his upcoming R+ resort developments in Cambodia (Photo: Samuel Isaac Chua/EdgeProp Singapore)SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - When Singaporean architect Andy Goh joined Ong&Ong Architects a decade ago, he was CEO of emerging markets. He opened an office in Myanmar, then Thailand, and explored expanding to Cambodia and Laos. “Those were early days in Myanmar,” Goh relates. “Parkroyal room rates were just US$40 a nig

  • WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit after more than a year with the Meta Platforms-owned company to join Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday. Mahatme's exit comes at a critical time for Whatsapp, which is seeking to ramp up its payments service in a highly competitive market and lock horns with more established payers such as Alphabet Inc's Google Pay, Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe. During his stint at WhatsApp Pay, the company won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, its biggest market with more than half a billion users overall.

  • JSW leans on rupee debt funding - RLPC News

    JSW Steel is looking to increase the local currency component in its borrowing mix to meet a Rs150bn (US$1.88bn) capex target by the end of March as the offshore bond market remains challenging and expensive. The Indian steelmaker also wants to improve its ESG performance and expects to obtain a US$200m seven-year sustainability-linked loan from two foreign banks within the next six months, according to Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer. JSW Steel plans to raise half of its borrowing from the rupee market and half from foreign currency this calendar year compared to a 45%/55% split last year.

  • Lachlan Murdoch faces off with Crikey in defamation row

    A high-stakes defamation battle between News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch and small Australian news outlet Crikey will go to trial beginning March 27 in Sydney.