HungryGoWhere relaunched by Grab Singapore with new features

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
A screenshot of HungryGoWhere website.
HungryGoWhere returns, given a new lease of life by Grab Singapore. (PHOTO: Screenshot of new HungryGoWhere website)

SINGAPORE — HungryGoWhere has been given a new lease of life after Grab Singapore acquired and relaunched it on Wednesday (15 June).

The revamped food site, which previously ceased operations last year, will have new features, in addition to its food reviews, such as interviews with personalities from the food and beverage (F&B) scene and insights into the origins of popular dishes.

Grab will also share relevant stories from HungryGoWhere on its super app and marketing channels to help F&B and other businesses widen their reach.

Grab Singapore’s Managing Director of Strategy & Partnerships Cifer Ong said in a statement, “HungryGoWhere is a brand that many Singaporeans have grown to love since its inception more than a decade ago and many were sad to see it go. We feel privileged and excited to be bringing back its longstanding legacy, while aiming to take it to the next level with this rebrand.”

Grab aims to position its brands as the “go-to source” for diners seeking food recommendations, and for F&B brands to grow their businesses, added Ong.

“We look forward to the continued support of the F&B community and diners, and trust that the new HungryGoWhere will continue to serve them well."

Closed down after 15 years

Founded in 2006, HungryGoWhere was one of the earliest food review websites offering users services such as restaurant reservations and dining deals. In 2012, Singtel acquired HungryGoWhere’s parent company GTW Holdings for S$12 million.

In response to media queries on the cessation of the website last year, Singtel said then that the brand faced “severe challenges posed by competitive pressure in the industry which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated”. The telco redeployed most of HungryGoWhere's 13 staff members to other roles within the company or helped them find employment elsewhere.

