Singapore markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • Straits Times Index

    3,271.50
    -30.46 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    20,141.08
    +58.65 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.31
    +24.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,960.54
    -472.88 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.88
    -5.86 (-1.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,207.27
    -2.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow

    33,336.67
    +27.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.91
    -74.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.45
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,508.16
    +2.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    7,121.36
    -39.03 (-0.55%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,699.66
    +18.98 (+0.28%)
     
PROPERTY:

Couple kept apart during COVID gave up BTO flat selection to find a ready home

Grab's quiet co-founder Tan Hooi Ling: 7 things you may not know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRAB
Grab's CEO Anthony Tan (right) and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling attend the Grab Bell Ringing Ceremony, at a hotel in Singapore, 2 December 2021. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Caroline Chia)
Grab's CEO Anthony Tan (right) and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling attend the Grab Bell Ringing Ceremony, at a hotel in Singapore, 2 December 2021. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Caroline Chia)

By Harold Yap

SINGAPORE — Celebrating its 10th anniversary and officially launching its Singapore HQ on Thursday (11 August), Southeast Asia's pioneer unicorn, Grab, has certainly weathered its share of turbulence over the COVID pandemic.

The superapp reported a loss of US$435 million in 1Q FY2022. Following its US$40 billion SPAC listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in December 2021, its shares plummeted by 37 per cent this March. These developments come in the shadow of an earlier downsizing in 2020 whereby the company laid off about 360 people.

Throughout it all, Grab's CEO Anthony Tan is seen as its sanguine figurehead, maintaining that the company has stayed resilient as a result of its diversification strategy.

His co-founder Tan Hooi Ling (not related to Anthony Tan) however is comparatively low-key. While the 38-year-old may not be as outspoken as her counterpart, she's no wallflower either, having addressed an audience as keynote speaker at Hong Kong's RISE technology conference, and co-chaired the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in 2018.

Here's what you may not know about Grab's under-the-radar Tan.

1. She's a Malaysian transplant, like her co-founder

Both of Grab's co-founders hail from Malaysia. The female Tan grew up in a middle-class household in Kuala Lumpur's Petaling Jaya, where she lived with her family in a semi-detached house. Her father, with whom she admitted to once having an adversarial relationship but emulating, is a civil engineer and her mother a remisier. She attended state schools, and played the piano and violin growing up.

2. She met Anthony Tan at Harvard Business School

From right, Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Grab; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong; and Anthony Tan, co-founder and Group CEO of Grab at Grab HQ @ Singapore on 11 August. (PHOTO: Grab)
From right, Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Grab; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong; and Anthony Tan, co-founder and Group CEO of Grab at Grab HQ @ Singapore on 11 August. (PHOTO: Grab)

Though she studied mechanical engineering at the University of Bath in the UK, Tan later changed tack when she joined management consultancy McKinsey & Company in Malaysia after graduating. This spawned a scholarship to attend Harvard Business School (HBS), where she met her co-founder who was part of the same cohort undertaking their Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Here, classmates and professors routinely mistook them for a married couple or siblings.

3. Grab is the product of her own safety concerns

Tan endured transportation woes while working in Malaysia, a country whose taxi industry has a chequered history of publicised robberies and rapes allegedly perpetrated by drivers. Speaking with Digital News Asia, she said: “I felt constrained and I could never really go where I wanted to because I was afraid of taxi drivers – I really was, and even when I wasn’t, my parents were [for me].” She elaborated that her mother's fears over her safety on late night journeys home from work prompted her to update her with taxis' licence plate numbers and her distance from home. This was before the proliferation of GPS-enabled smartphones. Tan and her eventual co-founder seeded the idea for Grab's forerunner, MyTeksi, during a business plan competition at HBS.

Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Grab, attends Day 1 of the RISE Conference 2018 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on 10 July 2018 in Hong Kong. (PHOTO: S3studio/Getty Images)
Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Grab, attends Day 1 of the RISE Conference 2018 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on 10 July 2018 in Hong Kong. (PHOTO: S3studio/Getty Images)

4. She was based in San Francisco, but left her heart with Grab

In a 2015 interview, Tan shared that after breaking her bond with McKinsey, she was financially indebted to the company and compelled to find a job that would enable her to quickly repay them. This led to a role at American cloud-based software company Salesforce, whereby she was posted in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though she did not assume official responsibilities at Grab, then in its nascent stage, she admitted that she would moonlight at Grab. “There was actually a period of time when I was taking vacations from Salesforce to come back [to GrabTaxi] and work harder than I ever was at Salesforce. Take two weeks off, fly back, go on a crazy five- to six-country sprint, then fly back to San Francisco and work again,” she said.

5. She was once a national shuttler

Despite suffering from asthma as a child, Tan has always been athletic, participating in physical activities such as swimming and badminton and later on, swing dancing. In fact, she made it to the state badminton team as a teenager.

6. She doesn't own a car

Tan may have a driver's licence, but she does not own a car – at least not in 2017, when she gave an interview to the Straits Times. She once said that she chose not to drive out of convenience, and claimed to travel using Grab at least twice a day – though she apparently does not enjoy priority privileges. She sees these rides as opportunities to gather feedback from drivers and inform the team on how to improve the service's user experience.

7. She's all for female empowerment

As a female leader in a tech industry that's dominated by males, Tan is adamant about not having faced discrimination. She does, however acknowledge the prevalence of a gender imbalance in her sector. Fortunately, according to a Deloitte Global report, large technology firms will reach a nearly 33 per cent overall female workforce representation in 2022. Tan has stated that she believes in "normalising women in tech" and to that end, Grab in May announced that it will raise the proportion of women in leadership positions to 40 per cent by 2030 — up from 34 per cent. It also committed to ensuring equal pay.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Booking fewer hair appointments to save money? 8 ways to make your cut and colour last longer

    Hairstylists share their expert tips with Katie Wright.

  • Stock markets mixed as traders contemplate more rate hikes

    Markets were mixed Friday, with traders struggling to build on the previous day's rally as they come to terms with the likelihood that central banks will continue to raise interest rates to battle runaway inflation.

  • UK economy shrinks as stagflation looms

    GDP contracted 0.6% in June alone as Britain faces a looming recession and the worst inflationary crisis since the 1970s.

  • Jeremy Clarkson forced to stop harvest on farm due to heatwave 'fire risk'

    The TV presenter vented his frustration on Twitter when he was told to delay his harvest amid the heatwave.

  • Sri Lankan ex-leader arrives in Bangkok after fleeing protests

    Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in Bangkok after his visa ran out following a month-long stint in Singapore where he had taken refuge from protesters at home.

  • Singapore narrows GDP forecast after economy shrinks in 2Q

    Singapore trimmed its 2022 growth forecast to a range of 3%-4% to reflect an increasingly challenging global environment.

  • Singapore's Olam profit inches up, but higher costs weigh

    Commodity trader Olam Group Ltd on Friday posted a marginal rise in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, as a weak performance in the food ingredients unit partially countered strong showing in its Olam Agri business. "The significant demand growth rate and pick-up seen in H2 2021 has slowed down in H1 2022 after the geopolitical crisis, accompanied by the hard pandemic lockdowns in China," Olam said. Olam Agri, which trades grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice, cotton and commodity financial services, still posted a 49.4% jump in its first-half operating profit.

  • Singapore lowers 2022 GDP forecast range to 3-4%

    The current consensus forecast of private sector economists is for a 3.8% growth this year.

  • India's domestic airlines get a boost as cap on ticket prices lifts

    Shares of Indian domestic airlines rose on Thursday, a day after the civil aviation ministry said it will remove the restrictions on ticket prices it had imposed two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet Ltd, Air India, Go First and Vistara - a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines - can now price tickets freely. Shares of top airline IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose as much as 2.3% to 2084.6 rupees while smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd jumped as much as 7% to 47.9 rupees.

  • Ride-hailing app TADA increases platform fees from 17 August

    How much is the increase? Will drivers have to pay too?

  • Philippine telecom companies feud over ‘fraudulent’ calls

    Philippine telecom giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. have separately accused new entrant DITO Telecommunity Corp. of “fraudulent” calls made through its network, heightening a public disagreement.

  • Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve

    Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,789.83 per ounce by 1741 GMT. "Gold's been lingering near the key $1,800 level as the market has toned down rate hike expectations, which has also weakened the dollar," although most Federal Reserve commentary continues to hint at more rate increases, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • Jollibee’s profit nearly triples as system-wide sales hit record

    Jollibee Foods Corp., the largest Philippine restaurant operator, saw its profit jump by nearly 200% in the second quarter as diners returned with the easing of COVID restrictions.

  • Chinese medical portal censored after doubting herbal 'Covid remedy'

    A popular Chinese medical information site has been censored by authorities for "violation of relevant laws and regulations", months after its criticism of a government-backed herbal Covid-19 treatment sent shares in a pharmaceutical giant tumbling.

  • Sembcorp Marine cuts losses as easing COVID curbs aid project deliveries

    Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd (Sembmarine) said on Friday its half-year loss narrowed 78% from a year earlier, as the oil rig builder finished delayed projects after pandemic curbs were eased while also benefiting from cost management. The company said its overall order visibility has improved on the back of rising oil prices and renewed concerns about energy security amid geopolitical tensions. Sembmarine has been a loss-making business since it posted an annual loss in 2018, in an industry plagued by oil price volatility, a drop in new orders, and the pandemic's impact.

  • Keppel, unit to invest in German offshore wind farm in renewables push

    Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp said on Friday it would spend 305 million euros ($314.7 million) along with a unit for a 50.01% stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns 50% of Borkum Riffgrund 2, an offshore wind farm in Germany. The deal comes as companies race to increase their exposure to renewable energy assets which have risen in prominence in recent years amid a global push towards clean and sustainable energy. "The transaction further accelerates the growth of the group's exposure in renewable energy assets," Keppel said in a statement, adding that it would have a total renewable energy portfolio of about 2.2 gigawatts after the investment was completed.

  • OCBC Bank's customers can now make direct CPF top-ups

    Why is this significant? How to do it?

  • Sheng Siong Upped its Dividend: 3 Things That Stood Out In the Retailer’s Latest Earnings

    Sheng Siong increased its interim dividend despite a slight dip in revenue growth. Let’s find out what stood out in its 1H2022’s earnings release. The post Sheng Siong Upped its Dividend: 3 Things That Stood Out In the Retailer’s Latest Earnings appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Singapore narrows 2022 GDP forecast range to 3-4%

    The current consensus forecast of private sector economists is for a 3.8% growth this year.

  • Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast on strong global headwinds

    Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter compared to the previous three months due to rising inflation and tighter monetary policies, the government said.