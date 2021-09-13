Gold Price Today Below Rs 46,900; Silver Sees Huge Drop; Right Time to Invest?

Gold price in India rose on Monday on the back of steady strengthened dollar index. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts jumped 0.19 per cent to Rs 46,893 for 10 grams at 0910 hours on September 13. The yellow metal had witnessed few turbulent sessions last week. Silver continued to fall even on Monday. The precious metal dropped 0.36 per cent to Rs 63,362 on September 13.

In the international market, gold prices were flat on Monday. All eyes are on US consumer prices due this week. Spot gold was flat at $1,787.40 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after having recorded a weekly decline of 2.1 per cent, Reuters reported. US gold futures slumped 0.3 per cent to $1,786.90.

“International gold prices have started flat to weaker this Monday morning in Asian trade. Upside remained capped as the dollar held firm, while cautious investors awaited readings on US consumer prices due this week that could be crucial to Federal Reserve’s decision on when to exit its super-supportive policy. Technically, LBMA Gold has given a correction below $1790 level indicating for Bearish momentum to continue up to $1777-$1760 levels. Resistance is at $1795-$1807 levels. Domestic gold prices could start flat to weaker this Monday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold October below Rs 47,000 level could see a Bearish momentum up to Rs 46,600-46,400 levels. Resistance is at Rs 47,000-47,150 levels,” said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

