Feb 2024 Build-to-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF): HDB launches 5,714 units

Singapore's HDB launches 5,714 units in Feb 2024 Build-to-Order (BTO), Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises. (PHOTO:HDB) (HDB)

SINGAPORE – The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (21 February) launched 5,714 flats for sale under the February 2024 Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises. Of these, 4,126 flats are offered across seven new BTO projects in Bedok, Queenstown, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol and Woodlands.

Another 1,588 SBF units, located across various towns and estates, are also being offered for sale.

Five out of the seven BTO projects, or over 80 per cent of the BTO flats launched, have a waiting time of less than 3.5 years, HDB said.

The seven-day application window will also be extended to eight days, with effect from the February 2024 exercise, "to allow more time for applicants to make an informed choice", HDB said.

This is the first of three BTO launches in 2024, with 19,600 new flats to be launched in total.

HDB's Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG)

Eligible first-timer families can benefit from the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to S$80,000. With the EHG, flat buyers may buy a 3-room flat at S$127,000 or a 4-room flat at S$240,000 in the non-mature estate of Choa Chu Kang.

In the mature estate of Bedok, the prices after grants start from S$406,000 for a 4-room flat.

HDB said that flats in Tanglin Halt Courtyard has the longest waiting time in this launch, given the complexities in building a high-rise development with 48 storeys.

Flat applications can be made online via HDB Flat Portal until 28 February 2024.

In June 2024, HDB will offer about 6,800 flats in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands, and Yishun.

