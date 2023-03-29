ERP rates to go up by S$1 at 7 locations from 3 April

A cyclist rides towards an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry into Singapore's central business district. (PHOTO: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by S$1 from 3 April at seven expressway location during 16 time periods.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Tuesday (28 March) that the decision was made in order to manage congestion at those locations, based on traffic conditions that were monitored in February.

The locations are: AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of three gantries), Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries, Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, PIE (Adam Road and Mount Pleasant) (set of two gantries), KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, and Westbound PIE before Eunos.

ERP rates will rise at these locations during these time periods. (TABLE: LTA)

LTA said that rates for the other previously announced timeslots and gantries remain unchanged.

"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still lower than the number charged pre-COVID," LTA said. The authority added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

The ERP rate was previously revised in February, when ERP rates rose by $1 at five locations from 13 February.

In November 2022, the LTA had announced the increase of ERP rates – also by S$1 – at three locations over five time periods.

