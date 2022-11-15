Singapore markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • Straits Times Index

    3,281.03
    +20.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    18,225.60
    +605.89 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,714.63
    +742.71 (+4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.27
    +18.99 (+5.07%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -0.57 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE Bursa Malaysia

    1,454.87
    -9.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • Jakarta Composite Index

    7,022.19
    +2.79 (+0.04%)
     

  • PSE Index

    6,397.87
    +43.11 (+0.68%)
     

ERP rates to increase by $1 at 3 locations over 5 time periods from 19 November

Esther Au Yong
·Finance Editor
·2-min read
The image shows an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry.
The image shows an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations will be raised by S$1 over five time periods from 19 November.

In a statement on Monday (14 November), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in October 2022, traffic has built up at these stretches of expressways.

The locations are: Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, PIE Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer (set of two gantries), and KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover.

A table showing the ERP rate increases at three locations over five time periods from 19 November 2022.
A table showing the ERP rate increases at three locations over five time periods from 19 November 2022.

The LTA had also evaluated that traffic speeds at three other locations over four time periods have fallen below the optimal speed range. However, for these locations, the S$1 ERP rate increase will be implemented only after the school holidays, as "their traffic speeds are projected to improve temporarily during the December school holidays", the LTA said.

These locations are: AYE before Alexandra towards the city, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city (set of three gantries), and PIE Adam and Mount Pleasant (set of two gantries).

Table showing the deferred ERP rate increases at three locations; the increase will be effective from 3 January 2023.
Table showing the deferred ERP rate increases at three locations; the increase will be effective from 3 January 2023.

Meanwhile, the LTA said, there will be an ERP rate reduction during seven time periods across four locations during the December school holiday period, starting from 19 November. These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from 3 January 2023 onwards.

These locations are: AYE before Alexandra towards the city, Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries) and KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover.

Table showing the ERP rate reduction at four locations over seven time period during the December school holiday.
Table showing the ERP rate reduction at four locations over seven time period during the December school holiday.

The LTA said it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • The 7th Stroke Prevention Campaign by Beijing Tong Ren Tang

    Better Public Health with Enhanced Awareness of StrokeHong Kong SAR - Media OutReach -14 November 2022 - World Stroke Day takes place on October 29th every year. For the seventh consecutive year, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Tong Ren Tang", or "TRTCM") has held the "Peer Support for Stroke Prevention" campaign in Hong Kong. The campaign for this year has just successfully concluded. In raising awareness of stroke prevention, TRTCM held the first Hong Kong's free tra

  • Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7 bn in debt owed to China

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Monday it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.

  • India's cenbank likely to go for smaller rate hikes as inflation eases -analysts

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike at its policy meeting in December, after three consecutive 50 bps increases, as inflation eased in October and is likely to dip further, analysts said. The RBI has already raised rates by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%, as it battles to reign in inflation that has stayed above its 2%-6% tolerance band for ten straight months now. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will next meet on Dec. 7.

  • Singtel’s Special Dividend: 7 Things Investors Should Know from its Latest Report

    The telco delivered a respectable first-half performance but warned of headwinds in 2023. The post Singtel’s Special Dividend: 7 Things Investors Should Know from its Latest Report appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Bond yields seen inching up on profit taking; Oct inflation data key

    The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.28%-7.33% band for the session, a trader with a private bank said. "There is some pullback in U.S. yields, and looking at Friday's closing trend, we may see some reversal in local bond yields as well," the trader said. Bond yields collapsed last week tracking a plunge in U.S. yields, after consumer prices cooled in October, raising speculations that Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of rate hikes.

  • Experience the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Family with M1 True 5G

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Thrilled by the display and software upgrades in the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro family? Here is the icing on the cake: Apple fans can now unlock the greater potential of iPhone with M1. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available from 7 October 2022 on Bespoke plans with M1 True 5G. Subscribing to these plans unlocks more significant cost savings for customers and extra perks and discounts amounting up to S$400* off the new devices. Customers

  • CommonWealth Parenting Combines Education with the Metaverse during the 2022 International Conference on Education Innovation

    TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Taiwan's seminal education-related extravaganza, the "International Conference on Education Innovation" hosted by CommonWealth Education Media and Publishing (CommonWealth Parenting), recently concluded its eleventh iteration. The central theme of 2022 was "Better". Over 30 educational leaders from Taiwan, Japan, and the United States shared their views with nearly 1,000 participating parents and education workers during the live event. Silico

  • Cathay won't return to pre-pandemic capacity until 'end of 2024'

    Cathay Pacific said Monday it does not expect to return to pre-pandemic levels of travel until the end of 2024, highlighting how long the Hong Kong airline's return to normality could take.

  • Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

    The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The greenback edged up against sterling and hovered more than 1% above its two-month trough to the euro after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation, although potentially at a slower pace. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

  • Macly Group-led consortium sells 16.7% of Hill House at an average price of $2,980 psf

    Main entrance of Hill House (Picture: Macly Group)SINGAPORE (EDGEPROP) - Boutique condominium Hill House saw 12 units sold over the weekend of Nov 12-13, at an average price of $2,980 psf. The 72-unit, 999-year leasehold condominium is located at the top of Institution Hill, off River Valley Road.Read also: New 999-year leasehold project Hill House to preview on Nov 5The sales at Hill House translate to a take-up rate of 16.67%. “The take-up rate meets our expectations, given that we proceeded w

  • Japan's economy shrinks unexpectedly in third quarter

    Japan's economy shrank in the three months to September due to slower-than-expected consumption, official data showed Tuesday, dashing hopes of another quarter of growth.

  • Franklin Templeton Partners With Cisco for Habitat for Humanity Home Build

    On October 14, employee volunteers from Franklin Templeton's Rancho Cordova, California office joined employees from Cisco in participating in a house build. These volunteers were the first corporate team on the Cornerstone Project, the largest Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento development to date, which is being built in partnership with Mutual Housing of California.

  • Sale of Balance Flats 2022: Guide to Buying an HDB SBF Flat in Singapore

    Sale of Balance Flats 2022 exercise for November is coming! The HDB SBF exercise happens twice a year. But what is it? Should you opt for an HDB balance flat or a BTO flat in Singapore? Learn about the HDB SBF 2022 process and application.

  • Recession is price of misreading inflation, Singapore's Tharman says

    Easing tensions between China and the US won’t assure the world of peace, but it will definitely make it a safer place, according to Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

  • Renault touts 'warm' Nissan ties as pair review alliance

    There is a "warm atmosphere" within the Renault-Nissan alliance and a deal regarding its future will be announced "in due time", the French carmaker's chairman said Tuesday.

  • Hong Kong Baptist University Global University Film Awards 2022 presents Gold Award to France’s Le Fresnoy

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - Organised by the Academy of Film (AF) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) 2022 held its magnificent award presentation ceremony in virtual mode on 11 November. The entry from France's Le Fresnoy clinched the Gold Award. The full list of winners is attached in the Appendix. Dr Clement Chen shares the delights of seeing GUFA held for the third time in his opening remarks at the award presentation cerem

  • Oil settles $3 lower on China COVID surge and firmer dollar

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled around $3 lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer. On Friday, commodities prices rallied after China's National Health Commission adjusted its COVID prevention and control measures to shorten quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers. "The surge in COVID cases will only lead to more lockdowns in the near term...for now China is not a source of bullish support for the petroleum complex," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

  • India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall as soyoil dents market share

    MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday. India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil. The country's palm oil imports in the marketing year ended on Oct. 31 fell to 7.9 million tonnes from 8.3 million tonnes a year earlier, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said.

  • Local property portal MOGUL.sg raises S$9m in its first Series A

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 November 2022 - MOGUL.sg, a homegrown AI-driven property portal, has raised S$9 million in its first-ever funding round. The lead investor is Nech Capital, a Singapore-based alternative investment management company that invests in both public and private equities, including SMEs and start-ups. Gerald Sim, CEO and founder of Mogul.sg Gerald Sim, CEO, and founder of MOGUL.sg said: "Here at MOGUL.sg, it has always been our aim to improve users' experience in the pro

  • Rupee slips below 81/USD on broad-based dollar demand

    The Indian rupee was trading lower against the U.S. currency on Monday, unable to hold on to its advance at the open, as importers and speculators scooped up dollars. The rupee was at 81.0825 to the dollar by 0506 GMT, down from 80.7950 in the previous session.