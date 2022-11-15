The image shows an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations will be raised by S$1 over five time periods from 19 November.

In a statement on Monday (14 November), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in October 2022, traffic has built up at these stretches of expressways.

The locations are: Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, PIE Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer (set of two gantries), and KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover.

A table showing the ERP rate increases at three locations over five time periods from 19 November 2022.

The LTA had also evaluated that traffic speeds at three other locations over four time periods have fallen below the optimal speed range. However, for these locations, the S$1 ERP rate increase will be implemented only after the school holidays, as "their traffic speeds are projected to improve temporarily during the December school holidays", the LTA said.

These locations are: AYE before Alexandra towards the city, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city (set of three gantries), and PIE Adam and Mount Pleasant (set of two gantries).

Table showing the deferred ERP rate increases at three locations; the increase will be effective from 3 January 2023.

Meanwhile, the LTA said, there will be an ERP rate reduction during seven time periods across four locations during the December school holiday period, starting from 19 November. These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from 3 January 2023 onwards.

These locations are: AYE before Alexandra towards the city, Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries) and KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover.

Table showing the ERP rate reduction at four locations over seven time period during the December school holiday.

The LTA said it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

