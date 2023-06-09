Eleven@Holland mortgagee sale: 48 houses sold in less than 6 days

The cluster semi-detached houses were sold for between S$3.7 million to S$4.4 million each.

A total of 48 cluster semi-detached houses at Eleven@Holland were sold in a mortgagee sale, with prices ranging from S$3.714 million to S$4.406 million each. (PHOTO: PropNex)

SINGAPORE — A cluster of 48 semi-detached houses at Eleven@Holland were sold at a unit price of S$1,000 psf or higher, with prices ranging from S$3.714 million to S$4.406 million each.

Real estate agency PropNex Realty, who is the sole agent for the mortgagee sale, said that it has collected 48 cheques from buyers for the purchase of the properties in Holland Link in District 10, indicating strong buying interest.

"By our estimates, more than 100 interested buyers came to view the properties on 3 June, when the units were opened for viewing. The 48 cheques that we have collected are all from Singaporean buyers," said Tracy Goh, Head of Investment and Collective Sales at PropNex.

PropNex added that the transactions are pending the mortgagee's approval and the buyers signing the Sales & Purchase agreement.

Reports of a buyer purchasing 10 units

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced of one buyer that had purchased 10 units of the cluster semi-detached homes. However, PropNex clarified that the sale did not go through.

"Regarding media reports that a buyer had purchased 10 units, we would like to clarify that a businessman had intended to purchase 10 units, but as the deposit for the units were not made promptly, the opportunity to buy the units was given to other buyers in view of the overwhelming demand," said Goh.

Upcoming tender launch

PropNex announced on Thursday (8 June) that it has been appointed by the Char Yong (Dabu) Association, Singapore, to market its seven cluster semi-detached homes at Eleven@Holland.

The agency said that all seven properties are three-storey plus attic and basement units, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The average strata area is 3,735 sq ft. Six units come with tenancies, while another unit will be sold with vacant possession.

The sale will be done via tender and will close at 12pm on Monday (12 June).

The successful tenderer for each property will be the party with the highest bid that is accepted by the vendor.

What's the appeal?

Eleven@Holland is a cluster landed housing project which comprises a total of 82 semi-detached homes developed by Clydesbuilt (Holland Link). The properties were completed in 2014 and have a 99-year leasehold land tenure commencing from December 2010.

The houses are situated in the prime District 10 area, close to prestigious good-class bungalow areas and several popular schools, including Methodist Girls' School (Primary), Henry Park Primary, Nanyang Primary, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary, Raffles Girls' Primary, Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

The houses are located about 900m from the Sixth Avenue MRT station and about 1km from the King Albert Park station on the Downtown Line.

