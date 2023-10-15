DBS/POSB disruption in Singapore: ATMs up, digibank and PayLah still down. (PHOTO: Niharika Kulkarni/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The city-state's largest bank DBS has been progressively restoring its services, which were largely down since the afternoon of Saturday (14 October), with its ATMs currently up and running.

DBS said, in a statement on its Facebook page at 10.10pm on Saturday, that "some services, including DBS/POSB digibank and DBS PayLah!, remain unavailable and we continue to work to recover them".

"The service disruption was caused by an issue at a data centre. The data centre provider, Equinix, has issued a statement on the incident (which affected various organisations) and is conducting a thorough investigation," the bank added.

The last DBS banking disruption was in May 2023.

Customers had reported that they could not use DBS online and mobile services on Saturday afternoon. Users were also reportedly unable to use their cards for physical transactions.

Citibank customers too had reported difficulties accessing its services. It said in a Facebook update on Saturday, "services on the Citi Mobile App and Citibank Online are temporarily unavailable... our team is working hard to resolve the issue quickly".

OCBC PayNow, credit/debit card transactions affected

Meanwhile, OCBC customers were affected as well.

The bank said that possible scenarios of transaction disruption, due to the DBS and Citibank issue, included:

1) Transferring funds via FAST or PayNow to DBS, POSB and Citibank accounts/cards.

2) Any credit or debit card being used on a DBS payment terminal.

3) Use of DBS or POSB credit/debit card for payments on OCBC or other bank payment terminals.

According to its website, international digital infrastructure company Equinix has five data centres in Singapore "that house many of the international and regional networks that digitally connect the region with the rest of the world". DBS had announced in November 2017 that it was partnering Equinix.

